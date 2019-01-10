Former Rochester High School teacher charged with sexual assault
ROCHESTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former teacher at Rochester High School who was fired earlier this week for allegedly having a sexual relationship with students after hours been charged.
According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, the teacher has been charged with six counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct against two boys, ages 16 and 17.
Rochester teacher fired after allegations of inappropriate conduct with students after school
She was fired Tuesday after an investigation by the school district. The Oakland County Sheriff's Department launched a criminal investigation and has sent the investigation to the prosecutor's office who has since filed charges.
The teacher, who has not yet been identified, is a 26-year-old woman, according to sources, and is not currently in custody.
The sheriff's office told FOX 2 it expects the former teacher to be arraigned on Friday.
The district said it fired the teacher the same day it learned of the allegations and released a statement to parents:
Dear RCS Families,
We were notified today of an alleged incident involving the inappropriate conduct of a Rochester High School teacher with students during after-school hours. Following the completion of a district investigation, the teacher has been terminated, effective immediately.
The investigation with local law enforcement continues. As I'm sure you are aware, when there is an ongoing investigation, we cannot publicly share details that could have a negative impact on the investigation. Protecting our children remains our priority.
Rochester Community Schools is committed to providing a safe, positive, and supportive learning environment for every student. District personnel are required to meet the highest standards of personal integrity, professionalism, and performance. Employees whose conduct or performance falls short of expectations will be subject to disciplinary action.
All members of our school community will experience an environment where they are safe, valued, and respected. We appreciate your support to encourage your son or daughter to talk to a trusted adult if they see, hear, or experience something that doesn't seem right. They can also anonymously report information using OK2SAY at https://www.michigan.gov/ok2say.