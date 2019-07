- 22 years ago, Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens formed Founders Brewing in Grand Rapids. The two craft beer enthusiasts have turned their Michigan born-and-raised company into a national craft brewery that's expanded to Hawaii and is now available in all 50 states.

Founders announced Tuesday that they have partnered with Odom Hawaii to bring Founders to the Aloha State.

So if you've got plans to visit Hawaii, you can find select drafts and cans of All Day IPA, Solid Gold, Rubaeus and Breakfast Stout as early as the end of July.

"My partner Dave and I are very excited to announce that Founders will be heading to Hawaii!" said Stevens, Founders CEO and Co-Founder. "It's always a special time whenever we add a state of distribution and the fact that Hawaii is our 50th state makes it all the more worthy of celebration. It's long been a dream of ours to see our beer across the US, and the fact that 22+ years later we've accomplished this is a testament to our Founders team and our amazing wholesaler partners. Tonight, we raise a glass to the Aloha state and thank everyone throughout America who's helped us get to where we are today."

Founders was formed by the Grand Rapids duo as Canal Street Brewing in 1996 but it was later changed to Founders. They opened their doors in 1997 and haven't looked back.

Today, Founders is among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. and has received numerous awards and accolades.

This story was reported from Southfield, Mich.