- Lions fans can get a sneak peek at what's in store this football season at the Family Fest presented by southeast Michigan Ford dealers on Friday, August 2.

It's free and open to the public, and fans can watch the Lions scrimmage and enjoy other activities.

Gates open at 4:30 PM, with the Lions scrimmage beginning at 6:00 PM. There will be appearances from Lions Legends, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders as well as the Lions mascot, Roary.

Even though it's free, you still need to register and have a ticket to get in. You can get up to 8 tickets by visiting www.detroitlions.com/familyfest.

You can also get access to a special reserved seating area by visiting any Southeast Michigan Ford Dealer ahead of time, and claiming a VIP Lions lanyard. You can get up to 4 per person while supplies last, and the lanyard gives you access to the special seating area and the chance to win autographed items and much more.

A list of dealers and address information is available at www.thinkfordfirst.com.

Timing and schedules are subject to change. For more information, visit www.detroitlions.com/familyfest.