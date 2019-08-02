< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Free Detroit Lions Family Fest Aug. 2 at Ford Field

Posted Aug 02 2019 08:07AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 02 2019 08:04AM EDT addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/free-detroit-lions-family-fest-aug-2-at-ford-field" data-title="Free Detroit Lions Family Fest Aug. 2 at Ford Field" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/free-detroit-lions-family-fest-aug-2-at-ford-field" addthis:title="Free Detroit Lions Family Fest Aug. 2 at Ford Field"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421789707.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421789707");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_421789707_421789324_139137"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_421789707_421789324_139137";this.videosJson='[{"id":"421789324","video":"590734","title":"Free%20Detroit%20Lions%20Family%20Fest%20Aug.%202%20at%20Ford%20Field","caption":"Lions%20fans%20can%20get%20a%20sneak%20peek%20at%20what%27s%20in%20store%20this%20football%20season%20at%20the%20Family%20Fest%20presented%20by%20southeast%20Michigan%20Ford%20dealers%20on%20Friday%2C%20August%202.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F02%2FFree_Detroit_Lions_Family_Fest_Aug__2_at_0_7568037_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F02%2FFree_Detroit_Lions_Family_Fest_Aug__2_at_Ford_Fi_590734_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659355446%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DWjApY4bhujEeyMHmZwS1cD8k-y4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ffree-detroit-lions-family-fest-aug-2-at-ford-field"}},"createDate":"Aug 02 2019 08:04AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_421789707_421789324_139137",video:"590734",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Free_Detroit_Lions_Family_Fest_Aug__2_at_0_7568037_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Lions%2520fans%2520can%2520get%2520a%2520sneak%2520peek%2520at%2520what%2527s%2520in%2520store%2520this%2520football%2520season%2520at%2520the%2520Family%2520Fest%2520presented%2520by%2520southeast%2520Michigan%2520Ford%2520dealers%2520on%2520Friday%252C%2520August%25202.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/02/Free_Detroit_Lions_Family_Fest_Aug__2_at_Ford_Fi_590734_1800.mp4?Expires=1659355446&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=WjApY4bhujEeyMHmZwS1cD8k-y4",eventLabel:"Free%20Detroit%20Lions%20Family%20Fest%20Aug.%202%20at%20Ford%20Field-421789324",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ffree-detroit-lions-family-fest-aug-2-at-ford-field"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 08:07AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-421789707"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 08:04AM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-421789707" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421789707-421789309"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Free_Detroit_Lions_Family_Fest_Aug__2_at_0_7568037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Free_Detroit_Lions_Family_Fest_Aug__2_at_0_7568037_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Free_Detroit_Lions_Family_Fest_Aug__2_at_0_7568037_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Free_Detroit_Lions_Family_Fest_Aug__2_at_0_7568037_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Free_Detroit_Lions_Family_Fest_Aug__2_at_0_7568037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421789707-421789309" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Free_Detroit_Lions_Family_Fest_Aug__2_at_0_7568037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Free_Detroit_Lions_Family_Fest_Aug__2_at_0_7568037_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Free_Detroit_Lions_Family_Fest_Aug__2_at_0_7568037_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Free_Detroit_Lions_Family_Fest_Aug__2_at_0_7568037_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Free_Detroit_Lions_Family_Fest_Aug__2_at_0_7568037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> DETROIT (FOX 2) - Lions fans can get a sneak peek at what's in store this football season at the Family Fest presented by southeast Michigan Ford dealers on Friday, August 2.

It's free and open to the public, and fans can watch the Lions scrimmage and enjoy other activities. There will be appearances from Lions Legends, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders as well as the Lions mascot, Roary.

Even though it's free, you still need to register and have a ticket to get in. You can get up to 8 tickets by visiting www.detroitlions.com/familyfest.

You can also get access to a special reserved seating area by visiting any Southeast Michigan Ford Dealer ahead of time, and claiming a VIP Lions lanyard. You can get up to 4 per person while supplies last, and the lanyard gives you access to the special seating area and the chance to win autographed items and much more.

A list of dealers and address information is available at www.thinkfordfirst.com.

Timing and schedules are subject to change. More Local News Stories

1 killed in triple drive-by shooting on 7 Mile, Southfield

Posted Aug 08 2019 10:31PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 10:50PM EDT

At least one person is dead in a triple drive-by shooting on W. Seven Mile near the Southfield freeway.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting, which happened on the service drive outside the Marathon gas station. Police say the suspects' SUV pulled alongside another vehicle opening fire on them, hitting the three men inside.

The suspects were in a light colored SUV with the front right headlight dimmed. The conditions of the other two victims is unknown. data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/suspect%20truiple%20shooting_1565317774631.jpg_7582746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/suspect%20truiple%20shooting_1565317774631.jpg_7582746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/suspect%20truiple%20shooting_1565317774631.jpg_7582746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/suspect%20truiple%20shooting_1565317774631.jpg_7582746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/suspect%20truiple%20shooting_1565317774631.jpg_7582746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 killed in triple drive-by shooting on 7 Mile, Southfield</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At least one person is dead in a triple drive-by shooting on W. Seven Mile near the Southfield freeway.</p><p>Two other people were wounded in the shooting, which happened on the service drive outside the Marathon gas station. Police say the suspects' SUV pulled alongside another vehicle opening fire on them, hitting the three men inside.</p><p>The suspects were in a light colored SUV with the front right headlight dimmed. MotorCity Justice group confronts alleged predators, despite police concerns

By David Komer, web producer, Jessica Dupnack, reporter

Posted Aug 08 2019 10:04PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 10:39PM EDT

It has been considered catfishing for a cause by some.

Perpetrators of reckless stunts that could lead to injury or worse, by others.

Powered by a volunteer, DIY ethic using social media, the MotorCity Justice. Facebook group could be To Catch a Predator for the 21st century.

Lincoln Park woman upset DTE meter was placed on her home's sidewalk

Posted Aug 08 2019 08:34PM EDT

At first glance, Bonnie Fielhauer's new DTE Smart Meter looks harmless.

"I realize everybody's gas meter has to go on outside and I don't have an issue with that," she said.

But this Lincoln Park resident is upset with where DTE placed the Smart Meter at her house. (Photo Courtesy: Brad Ryan)" title="52596046_2186684164726362_8111183224694112256_n THUMB_1565223293551.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Grandson takes 89-year-old grandma to 29 national parks after she says she's never seen mountains</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/canadian-police-say-2-bodies-found-believed-to-be-fugitives-suspected-in-3-slayings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/canadian%20suspects_1565206270918.jpg_7578895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="McLeod and Schmegelsky were suspects in 3 murders. (Photo: British Columbia RCMP)" title="canadian suspects_1565206270918.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Canadian police say 2 bodies found, believed to be fugitives suspected in 3 slayings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gunfire-incidents-everywhere-countries-issue-travel-alerts-for-us-after-mass-shootings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-1160062735%20THUMB_1565126652264.jpg_7576570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="El Paso, Texas, Police and FBI continue to investigate the crime scene of the Cielo Vista Mall Walmart shootingon August 6, 2019. The August 3 shooting left 22 people dead. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)" title="1160062735_1565126652264-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Gunfire incidents everywhere': Countries issue travel alerts for US after mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/after-el-paso-mass-shooting-walmart-will-reportedly-still-sell-guns-and-ammunition"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/WalmartStillSellingGuns_Banner_Getty_1565042331897_7574291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Flowers and signs at a makeshift memorial outside the El Paso, Texas, Walmart where a mass shooting occurred Saturday. Walmart has said that it will continue to sell guns and ammunition. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)" title="WalmartStillSellingGuns_Banner_Getty_1565042331897-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After El Paso mass shooting, Walmart will reportedly still sell guns and ammunition</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div Most Recent

MotorCity Justice group confronts alleged predators, despite police concerns

Lincoln Park woman upset DTE meter was placed on her home's sidewalk

Victim of attempted armed robbery shot and killed suspect, accomplice fled

Couple caught naked in car inside Birmingham Police Department parking lot

"This deal stinks," Oakland County GOP Chair calls for Nessel, FBI probe into county executive vote data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/motor%20city%20justice%20exposure_1565315643014.jpg_7582722_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/motor%20city%20justice%20exposure_1565315643014.jpg_7582722_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/motor%20city%20justice%20exposure_1565315643014.jpg_7582722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/motor%20city%20justice%20exposure_1565315643014.jpg_7582722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>MotorCity Justice group confronts alleged predators, despite police concerns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lincoln-park-woman-upset-dte-meter-was-placed-on-her-home-s-sidewalk" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/new%20dte%20meter2_1565310819795.JPG_7582533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/new%20dte%20meter2_1565310819795.JPG_7582533_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/new%20dte%20meter2_1565310819795.JPG_7582533_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/new%20dte%20meter2_1565310819795.JPG_7582533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/new%20dte%20meter2_1565310819795.JPG_7582533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lincoln Park woman upset DTE meter was placed on her home's sidewalk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/victim-of-attempted-armed-robbery-shot-and-killed-suspect-accomplice-fled" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Victim_of_attempted_armed_robbery_pulls__0_7582236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Victim_of_attempted_armed_robbery_pulls__0_7582236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Victim_of_attempted_armed_robbery_pulls__0_7582236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Victim_of_attempted_armed_robbery_pulls__0_7582236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Victim_of_attempted_armed_robbery_pulls__0_7582236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Victim of attempted armed robbery shot and killed suspect, accomplice fled</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/couple-caught-naked-in-car-inside-birmingham-police-department-parking-lot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk_couple%20has%20sex%20in%20police%20parking%20lot1_1565305775914.JPG_7582429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk_couple%20has%20sex%20in%20police%20parking%20lot1_1565305775914.JPG_7582429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk_couple%20has%20sex%20in%20police%20parking%20lot1_1565305775914.JPG_7582429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk_couple%20has%20sex%20in%20police%20parking%20lot1_1565305775914.JPG_7582429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/wjbk_couple%20has%20sex%20in%20police%20parking%20lot1_1565305775914.JPG_7582429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple caught naked in car inside Birmingham Police Department parking lot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-this-deal-stinks-oakland-county-gop-chair-calls-for-nessel-fbi-probe-into-county-executive-vote" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Oakland_County_Chair_Republican_party_ca_0_7581892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Oakland_County_Chair_Republican_party_ca_0_7581892_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Oakland_County_Chair_Republican_party_ca_0_7581892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Oakland_County_Chair_Republican_party_ca_0_7581892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/08/Oakland_County_Chair_Republican_party_ca_0_7581892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>"This deal stinks," Oakland County GOP Chair calls for Nessel, FBI probe into county executive vote</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 