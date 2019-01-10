Freeway closed after human waste spills from truck

- A spill of human waste along I-75 prompted a freeway closure Thursday morning.

It happened just north of the state line with Ohio, near Monroe County's Erie Township. A truck hauling human waste rolled over and spilled its contents along the roadway just after 9:30 a.m.

Crews were called in to clean up the mess, which was reportedly first thought to be tar.

One of the freeway's three lanes had been reopened by noon.

If this sounds familiar, back in November human excrement somehow spilled on I-94 near Allen Park. It's still a mystery as to where that waste came from, though it was cleaned up within a few hours.

While the debris was being cleaned up, two semis collided just south of the scene, resulting in one of the drivers dying from his injuries, according to Michigan State Police.

