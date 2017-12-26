Freezing temps, windchill advisories and snow later this week

(WJBK) - Michigan saw quite a white Christmas - and now here come the freezing cold temperatures.

FOX 2 Weather Authority Derek Kevra says Tuesday morning that today's high will be 13 degrees but will feel between 5 and 10 below as winds pick up a bit. Tonight the temperature will be 3 degrees and the windchill will be 10 below.

There's not a warm up in sight over the next week - 14 degrees tomorrow, 16 on Thursday, 20 on Friday, 18 on Saturday, 14 on Sunday and 15 degrees Monday.

While the western side of the state experiences lake effect snow, Metro Detroit shouldn't expect more than a snowflake or two. We could see a few flurries, especially blowing snow.

Our next chance for accumulation comes on Thursday when another system rolls through.

As of about 7:30 a.m., Sanilac, Lapeer and Genesee counties experienced windchill advisories - it feels like 15 below zero in those areas.

