- It's not every day one of the calls your business takes comes from the White House. But for the co-owners of Michigan Mittens, that exact call came in with some exciting news.

"They said we found you and we loved your products. They just loved it," said Lisa Angelelli.

Angelelli is still euphoric after getting a call from the White House earlier this month. The handlers told Angelelli and her husband that they've been selected to represent the state at an event to celebrate American-made products.

"Across from us was Carmax, and they were big people, little people, grill makers, helicopter makers so we felt very honored to be the small business that we are in to be there," said Angelelli.

The Made-in-America Initiative with 50 businesses from 50 states ended with a bill signing requiring that 75 percent of a product be from this country for it to be labeled "Made in America." Behind the bill came success stories of businesses that have made it promoting locally made products.

In Pontiac, Michigan Mittens shares space in the factory with another company where they print and embroider pieces that are sold online and at shops across the state.

"Our products are an over 200 stores, mostly mom and pop shops that rely on this unique product to represent our state. It's not something that is imported from an offshore company, it's a very special thing," said Angelelli.

Angelleli and her husband peter joined hands with Connie Hahne. The three were thrilled to have gone to the White House to represent.

"We were very honored and excited because sometimes we feel like we don't get the recognition that maybe we sometimes deserve because here we have created a product that is in the shape of our state so not only do we offer a great product but we also promote our state at the same time," said Hahne.

"This was not a political event in my opinion. If this was an event to bring Americans together and to keep us working together and supporting each other so I'm not even going to think about the politics involved," said Angelelli.

They sell baby stuff, aprons, shirts -- you name it. But the Michigan mittens they sell is how they're recognized.

"Maybe they'll be walking by and they'll take a look and they'll do a double take and the first thing they do is raise their hand and a point to where they are from and they get it. It's that nostalgic feeling and nostalgia sells," said Hahne.

Visit Michiganmittens.com for more information.