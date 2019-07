Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 18-year-old woman killed in a Sterling Heights house fire this week. Christian Koki was killed after the blaze consumed the house.

Koki will have an Instate Church Viewing at the St. Joseph Chaldean Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

A Requiem Mass will be held at the same place immediately following.

The church is located at 2442 East Big Beaver, Troy, MI 48083.

The Committal Service will be at the Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM. It's located at 25800 W. 10 Mile Rd. Southfield, Mi. 48033.

Christian's sister Samantha says their sister Jessica, 26 and her sister's boyfriend Jaime, 24 were also taken to the hospital with severe burns. The fire department said both had burns covering 30-40 percent of their bodies.

Their 14-year-old brother Michael also suffered smoke inhalation.

Two firefighters suffered minor burns to theirs heads and necks at the scene and had to be rescued from the fire at a ranch-style house on Mariano Street.

Sterling Heights fire crews received a call at 8:15, Wednesday and arrived within four minutes.

"There was a well-involved fire, people still trapped in the building," said Battalion Chief Tim Bade, Sterling Heights fire.

Samantha says her father was outside when the fire began. She says her dad tried to get to Samantha and three others inside but the fire was too hot.

Fire crews rushed inside but a sudden burst of flames - known as flashover - stopped them in their tracks.

"Everything gets to about 1,100 degrees and catches on fire," Bade said. "They were unprotected; they didn't bring a hose line with them in there because they were rescuing people."

A second crew ran in and pulled everyone inside to safety - including two family members from the basement and two injured firefighters.

Bade says right now - it appears the fire started in the kitchen likely from someone cooking - but that won't be known until the investigation is complete.

If you'd like more information, please follow this link to the funeral home.