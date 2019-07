- Garbage bags overflowing from their dumpsters, a couch, any trash you can think of, it's there at Woodland Square in Pontiac.

This is the scene at several dumpsters filled to the brim in Pontiac Wednesday and it's foul - never mind the sight of it, plus what it attracts.



Charles Taylor says he's lived there for 16 years and he's never seen the garbage pickup situation this bad at the apartments.

"They could care less how we are living," he said. "They don't have to stay here."

Even side-by-side dumpsters are overflowing. The people who live at Woodland Square are trying to keep their kids away.

"I would say this (has been going on) about a month," said one resident.

The city's code enforcement manager was out earlier in the week and back on Wednesday. He said the issue was between Advanced Disposal - the folks who pick up the garbage - and the new management, Beztak Properties.

But late Wednesday afternoon he told us the payment situation was resolved and they're getting trucks out to pick up the trash. Now thankfully all of the garbage is gone.

The Pontiac Code Enforcement Office says he has six code violation tickets written and ready to be submitted to the 50th District Court, if the trash is not all picked up by the end of Wednesday.