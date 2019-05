- A new gastropub is coming to Oak Park, just a few short years after voters in the city approved liquor licenses.

The restaurant doesn't have a name yet, but more details are expected to be released throughout the summer. It's anticipated to open in the early fall of this year.

We do know the place will have an outdoor seating area, that may feature outdoor games and other activities.

The menu is also still being finalized, but we're told it will be New American cuisine that inclues shareable plates, a "humungous charcuterie board", chef-driven entrées, and vegetarian options. A brunch menu will also soon be available.

This development comes on the heels of other major announcements in the area, including the new brewery on Eleven Mile, the new Kroger on Greenfield just south of Eleven Mile, and the expansion of Detroit's MoGo bike share system, which plans on having a station on Eleven Mile.