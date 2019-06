- General Motors president Mark Reuss is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday at the Flint assembly plant with a big announcement.

According to a Reuters report, Reuss is expected to announce an investment of about $150 million into the plant to boost production of heavy duty trucks.

GM officials have not confirmed any details of the announcement. The press conference is scheduled to begin just after 11 a.m.

The Flint Assembly Plant produces heavy-duty Chevrolet and GMC Sierra crew and regular cab trucks - plus light-duty Chevrolet Silverado crew and regular cab trucks.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.