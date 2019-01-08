Government shutdown may impact mailing of tax returns

By: Ingrid Kelley

Posted: Jan 08 2019 06:06PM EST

Video Posted: Jan 08 2019 05:57PM EST

Updated: Jan 08 2019 07:00PM EST

(FOX 2) - "Don't put it off."

That's the advice of Gregory Mahaffey, a former officer with the IRS.

Even though the government is shutdown, the timing of your tax filings won't be affected. 

And that includes your refunds. The IRS will start accepting them Jan. 28. 

Despite the timing of your filings not changing, Mahaffey isn't sure about when your refund could be mailed back.

"Although refunds wil be issued, it's unclear if there will be any delays in receiving them."

What he does know, is once the government reopens, there will be a mad flood from people looking for assistance on their filings. 

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories