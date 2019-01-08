Government shutdown may impact mailing of tax returns

- "Don't put it off."

That's the advice of Gregory Mahaffey, a former officer with the IRS.

Even though the government is shutdown, the timing of your tax filings won't be affected.

And that includes your refunds. The IRS will start accepting them Jan. 28.

Despite the timing of your filings not changing, Mahaffey isn't sure about when your refund could be mailed back.

"Although refunds wil be issued, it's unclear if there will be any delays in receiving them."

What he does know, is once the government reopens, there will be a mad flood from people looking for assistance on their filings.