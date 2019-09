- Halloween is fast approaching, and a fall staple here in metro Detroit is back in swing.

Erebus, the biggest and scariest haunted house in Michigan, opens for the season Friday night. It's about a full week earlier than it opened last year, but this year's Friday the 13th landing on a full moon is fitting for frights.

Now in its 20th season, this season's reign of terror beings officially at 6 p.m.

Erebus has been cited as one of the best haunted houses in the country by the likes of Travel Channel, USA Today and more. It bills itself as a four-story playground for your mind.

You can get ticket information online for Erebus here.

This year the team behind the attraction also announced it's opening a multi-room escape room facility, also in Pontiac.

The Terebus brothers, Brad and Zac promise there's nothing "scary" about these rooms and that they're keep the frights across town at Erebus. But they've put the same attention to detail in each room that has made Erebus world renowned for nearly 20 years now.