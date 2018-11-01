Greater Grace Temple host largest college fair and career expo in Detroit

- “It’s more than just a college fair,” Greater Grace Temple will host the largest college fair and career expo in Detroit.

The event will be held Thursday November 1, from 9:00am to 1:00pm and Friday November 2nd 9:00 am to 1:00pm. High school students from surrounding areas will have the opportunity to be bused daily to the event.

Due to the overwhelming success of past events, and the growth of Detroit, there will be a college, skilled trades, and job “family night” for students, parents, family members and community members on November 1 from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm.

Over 60 vendors from colleges, universities, skilled trades, public service academies, and the employment sector will be on site assisting with life preparation for individuals, and family members.

Evening workshops will address College Readiness, Higher Education Advising, Life of a College Student, Paying the Bill: Financial Aid and Scholarships, and What are ACT & SAT Tests?

Greater Grace Temple is located at 23500 W Seven Mile Road.

