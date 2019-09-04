< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Grosse Ile police investigate teacher for allegedly exposing self in car at park

Posted Sep 04 2019 11:55PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 04 2019 11:52PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/grosse%20ile%20school%20admin%20building_1567655639428.JPG_7639766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/grosse%20ile%20school%20admin%20building_1567655639428.JPG_7639766_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/grosse%20ile%20school%20admin%20building_1567655639428.JPG_7639766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/grosse%20ile%20school%20admin%20building_1567655639428.JPG_7639766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/grosse%20ile%20school%20admin%20building_1567655639428.JPG_7639766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427427368-427428494" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/grosse%20ile%20school%20admin%20building_1567655639428.JPG_7639766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/grosse%20ile%20school%20admin%20building_1567655639428.JPG_7639766_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/grosse%20ile%20school%20admin%20building_1567655639428.JPG_7639766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/grosse%20ile%20school%20admin%20building_1567655639428.JPG_7639766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, GROSSE ILE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Grosse Ile Police Department is investigating a school district employee for allegedly exposing himself in his car. (FOX 2)</strong> - The Grosse Ile Police Department is investigating a school district employee for allegedly exposing himself in his car.</p><p>It is said to have happened near the Grosse Ile Youth Recreation Association sports fields at Commerce Park last Wednesday. FOX 2 has learned the suspect is a teacher in the school district. </p><p>Police got word of it two days later. The fields are not school property and police say the alleged incident did not involve any children, but youth soccer and football teams practice here.</p><p>"It's bad," said resident Ben Sejdini. "Very surprising - especially for Grosse Ile.</p><p>FOX 2 talked with Grosse Ile residents on-camera and school district parents off camera all of them taken aback by the allegations.</p><p>"I never heard (of) something bad like this in Grosse Ile," he said. "Very safe city, very quiet, no problems." </p><p>It's unclear where exactly the Grosse Ile school district employee works, but the police department says the district was notified of the allegations immediately and took administrative action. </p><p>FOX 2 reached out to the Grosse Ile school district for comment and got no response. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/05/Woman_lived_with_dead_boyfriend_for_seve_0_7061658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/05/Woman_lived_with_dead_boyfriend_for_seve_0_7061658_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/05/Woman_lived_with_dead_boyfriend_for_seve_0_7061658_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/05/Woman_lived_with_dead_boyfriend_for_seve_0_7061658_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/05/Woman_lived_with_dead_boyfriend_for_seve_0_7061658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman gets jail for keeping boyfriend's corpse in apartment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 12:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Monroe woman who authorities say kept the corpse of her 61-year-old boyfriend in their apartment and used his credit card has been sentenced to six months in jail.</p><p>The Monroe News reports 50-year-old Angela Shock was given her punishment Thursday after earlier pleading guilty to concealing a death and illegal use of a financial transaction device.</p><p>Shock apologized for her actions. She's said her 61-year-old boyfriend was her only means of support.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/bomb-threat-reported-at-michigan-state-university" title="Bomb threat reported at Michigan State University" data-articleId="427672140" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/02/17/Concern_on_campus_as_Michigan_State_foot_0_2765858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/02/17/Concern_on_campus_as_Michigan_State_foot_0_2765858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/02/17/Concern_on_campus_as_Michigan_State_foot_0_2765858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/02/17/Concern_on_campus_as_Michigan_State_foot_0_2765858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/02/17/Concern_on_campus_as_Michigan_State_foot_0_2765858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bomb threat reported at Michigan State University</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 11:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 11:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Michigan State University sent out an alert Friday regarding a reported bomb threat on campus.</p><p>According to MSU Police, the person reported a bomb threat at or near the Administration Hannah Building. </p><p>That building has been evacuated following the Board of Trustees meeting, and those in the area are asked to report any unattended packages, suspicious activity or persons.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/motorcyclist-killed-in-hit-and-run-on-10-mile-in-eastpointe" title="Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on 10 Mile in Eastpointe" data-articleId="427647255" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Motorcyclist%20killed%20in%20hit-and-run%20on%2010%20Mile%20in%20Eastpointe_1567770246348.JPG_7642721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Motorcyclist%20killed%20in%20hit-and-run%20on%2010%20Mile%20in%20Eastpointe_1567770246348.JPG_7642721_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Motorcyclist%20killed%20in%20hit-and-run%20on%2010%20Mile%20in%20Eastpointe_1567770246348.JPG_7642721_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Motorcyclist%20killed%20in%20hit-and-run%20on%2010%20Mile%20in%20Eastpointe_1567770246348.JPG_7642721_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Motorcyclist%20killed%20in%20hit-and-run%20on%2010%20Mile%20in%20Eastpointe_1567770246348.JPG_7642721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The incident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday around 10 Mile and Dale near Hayes.
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on 10 Mile in Eastpointe</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 07:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 10:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Eastpointe overnight.</p><p>The incident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday around 10 Mile and Dale near Hayes.</p><p>Police say the motorcyclist was heading west on 10 Mile when he lost control and crashed, dying on the scene. More Stories (National Hurricane Center)" title="landfall_1567776215357-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hurricane Dorian's eye makes U.S. landfall on North Carolina's Outer Banks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/gov-gretchen-whitmer-s-executive-order-against-vaping"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/05/Gov__Gretchen_Whitmer_s_executive_order__0_7642264_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gov__Gretchen_Whitmer_s_executive_order__0_20190906032442"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order against vaping</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/please-forgive-me-former-conversion-therapy-leader-comes-out-as-gay-apologizes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1154384783%20THUMB_1567621310282.jpg_7638120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: The Equality March (Marsz Rownych) participants holding the rainbow flag in front of Jozef Pilsudski monument are seen in Gdynia, Poland on July 7, 2019. (Photo by Michal Fludra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)" title="1154384783_1567621310282-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Please forgive me': Former conversion therapy leader comes out as gay, apologizes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/brock-turner-sex-assault-survivor-emily-doe-publicly-reveals-her-identity-for-first-time"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/Chanel%20Miller_1567637361035.PNG_7638739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chanel Miller, the victim in the case against Stanford swimmer Brock Turner, has been known for years as 'Emily Doe.' In her forthcoming memoir "Know My Name" Miller is sharing her story. (Mariah Tiffany/ Audere Media) " title="Chanel Miller_1567637361035.PNG-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Brock Turner sex assault survivor 'Emily Doe' publicly reveals her identity for first time</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_ONE_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4191_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4191_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '427427368'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3521"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bomb-threat-reported-at-michigan-state-university" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/02/17/Concern_on_campus_as_Michigan_State_foot_0_2765858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/02/17/Concern_on_campus_as_Michigan_State_foot_0_2765858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/02/17/Concern_on_campus_as_Michigan_State_foot_0_2765858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/02/17/Concern_on_campus_as_Michigan_State_foot_0_2765858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/02/17/Concern_on_campus_as_Michigan_State_foot_0_2765858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bomb threat reported at Michigan State University</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/motorcyclist-killed-in-hit-and-run-on-10-mile-in-eastpointe" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Motorcyclist%20killed%20in%20hit-and-run%20on%2010%20Mile%20in%20Eastpointe_1567770246348.JPG_7642721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Motorcyclist%20killed%20in%20hit-and-run%20on%2010%20Mile%20in%20Eastpointe_1567770246348.JPG_7642721_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Motorcyclist%20killed%20in%20hit-and-run%20on%2010%20Mile%20in%20Eastpointe_1567770246348.JPG_7642721_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Motorcyclist%20killed%20in%20hit-and-run%20on%2010%20Mile%20in%20Eastpointe_1567770246348.JPG_7642721_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Motorcyclist%20killed%20in%20hit-and-run%20on%2010%20Mile%20in%20Eastpointe_1567770246348.JPG_7642721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;incident&#x20;happened&#x20;around&#x20;11&#x20;p&#x2e;m&#x2e;&#x20;Thursday&#x20;around&#x20;10&#x20;Mile&#x20;and&#x20;Dale&#x20;near&#x20;Hayes&#x2e;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on 10 Mile in Eastpointe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/gov-gretchen-whitmer-s-executive-order-against-vaping" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/05/Gov__Gretchen_Whitmer_s_executive_order__0_7642264_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/05/Gov__Gretchen_Whitmer_s_executive_order__0_7642264_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/05/Gov__Gretchen_Whitmer_s_executive_order__0_7642264_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/05/Gov__Gretchen_Whitmer_s_executive_order__0_7642264_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/05/Gov__Gretchen_Whitmer_s_executive_order__0_7642264_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order against vaping</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-council-president-wants-tougher-laws-on-dangerous-dogs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/05/detroit%20animal%20ordinance3_1567741961254.JPG_7642282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/05/detroit%20animal%20ordinance3_1567741961254.JPG_7642282_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/05/detroit%20animal%20ordinance3_1567741961254.JPG_7642282_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/05/detroit%20animal%20ordinance3_1567741961254.JPG_7642282_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/05/detroit%20animal%20ordinance3_1567741961254.JPG_7642282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit council president wants tougher laws on dangerous dogs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-proud-islamophobe-pastor-hosts-anti-muslim-event-on-911-at-bloomfield-hills-church" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/05/wjbk_anti-muslim%20event1_1567736023290.jpg_7641899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/05/wjbk_anti-muslim%20event1_1567736023290.jpg_7641899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/05/wjbk_anti-muslim%20event1_1567736023290.jpg_7641899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/05/wjbk_anti-muslim%20event1_1567736023290.jpg_7641899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/05/wjbk_anti-muslim%20event1_1567736023290.jpg_7641899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Proud Islamophobe' pastor hosts anti-Muslim event on 9/11 at Bloomfield Hills church</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> 