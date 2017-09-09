Group wants to transform vacant lot into ATV park

- Some Detroiters on the city's east side want to create a park for all terrain vehicles after a recent tragedy show it may be needed now more than ever.

“As you can see it's been vacant for quite some time. Vacant for quite some time. It hasn't been used for anything,” said Oliver Grant.

But it could be. Oliver Grant is one of several people living on Detroit’s eastside who says it should be. He wants to see the plot of land near Chandler Park turned into an ATV park, which would be a first.

“I think the parents would like it because they don't have to worry about their children riding down the streets, popping wheelies, being chased by police, being tased and things of that nature,” said Grant.

A state trooper tasered 15-year-old Damon Grimes while chasing him in August. Grimes lost control of the ATV he was riding and crashed into a truck. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Now his stepfather wants to purchase the land from Detroit.

“I don't want Dae Dae’s life to be lost in vain. I just know that if we get the land… I'm willing to do whatever it takes to address this problem,” said Dandre Kelly, the Grimes step-father.

Detroit police Chief James Craig is open to the idea and has talked with the board of police commissioners among others about designating unused land for off road vehicles.

Those who knew 15-year-old Damon Grimes say it cannot happen soon enough.

“It's unfortunate the manner in which he died, it's unfortunate the incident occurred, but given we can't take back what has already happened. But this is what we can do in honor of Damon Grimes. We can start the Damon Grimes ATV park right here in the city of Detroit,” said Grant.

