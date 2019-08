- It feels like a never-ending nightmare for so many Americans - mass shooting after mass shooting.

"This is an AK," said Bill Kucyk, owner of Action Impact in Southfield.

FOX 2: "Similar to the one used in Dayton?"

"Yes, very similar," said Kucyk.

FOX 2: "This man had this gun legally?"

"Absolutely, like any other rifle," he said. "And If you have a number of these magazines, certainly like he did in Dayton, you can switch them out in a number of seconds."

At least 31 people were shot and killed in two mass shootings in just 24 hours including 22 people in El Paso on Saturday - and nine killed in Dayton on Sunday.



Kucyk said he notices an uptick in business whenever tragedies like these happen.



"Many people showed up today and they are on the range training," he said. "I have got to believe that they are somehow related."

Kucyk showed the type of weapon the accused mass shooter used in El Paso, an AR-15.

FOX 2: "Did these victims in El Paso or Dayton even have a chance with these rifles?"

"No," Kucyk said.

The issue of gun control is coming up once again along with stricter - and more expansive background checks.

"When we talk about expansion are we talking about other states, certainly not Michigan," he said. "Because we already have those expanded background checks."

Kucyk then took FOX 2 us inside the range for a very humbling experience - showing how 20 rounds from either rifle can be fired in mere seconds.

He said he continuously works to train people on how to keep their minds clear when they hear those gun shots.

"So they can take action, whether it's to defend themselves, run or hide," he said. "But at least they will have a thought process."

Kucyk said he believes the best solution would be to quadruple the number of trained, armed officers at any mass gathering.



"I understand how people feel, I feel the same way, it is heart wrenching," he said. "At the same time I wish there were ways to address this, that would be more effective. If you tell me there is a more effective way for me to do this, I'll do it."