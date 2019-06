Wayne State police are investigating after an officer got into a deadly shootout with a gunman Wednesday night.

The officer was responding to a report of a man on a bike allegedly firing shots near Third and Peterboro streets near the Detroit Rescue Mission at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say when the officer arrived on the scene, the gunman started firing at the officer, and a shootout followed.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was killed.

The officer was not hurt.