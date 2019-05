Habitat for Humanity Oakland County is kicking off its annual neighborhood revitalization project.

In Pontiac on Thursday, volunteers were hard at work, fanning out through the Ferry Farms Neighborhood as part of the non-profit's annual Rock the Block Project.

"They are so nice to me," said Mary Cannon. "I am so grateful. I will forever be thankful for Habitat for Humanity."

Cannon has volunteered with Habitat for years and about 10 years ago she was also the recipient of a Habitat home. Now it's in need of some home repairs and Habitat volunteers are back to help, power washing the porch, painting the shed and fixing the drainage.

"Her driveway was collapsing because of improper drainage so we're out here to fix that and make sure it's safe," said Mike McNeil, core volunteer with Habitat for Humanity Oakland County.

Rock the Block is a neighborhood improvement project held in Pontiac and Southfield now in its fourth year, bringing communities together to make repairs, clean up, and beautify with the help of about 75 volunteers.

"We have a lot of people in this community that are seniors - have some physical disabilities and they can't do difference maintenance things around the house like cleaning the gutters and some of the heavy duty landscape cleanup," said Stephanie Osterland.

And that's where the volunteers make all the difference.

"I will always volunteer - every time they have a blitz or a Rock the Block, I will always volunteer for them," Cannon said.

Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity are out almost every single day and they ask you to get involved, too. You don't have to have any prior experience - they'll help teach you on the job. Click here for more information.