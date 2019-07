- Thousands are without power after storms came through part of Oakland and Livingston counties Sunday. More storms on Monday didn't help.

About 33,000 customers are in the dark as of tonight in Brighton and Howell as large trees that were toppled, brought down power lines.

Transformers landed on vehicles among the damage.

"My husband went outside and he said there was traffic by that road and he pulled some of those limbs," said Jessica Goodman. "Then the power went out."

There were 25 power poles brought down in Hartland alone, and at last count 10 more need to be replaced.