Hashtag Lunchbag Detroit Feeding 1,000 homeless people.

- Hunger remains a major problem in Detroit, today an event aimed at feeding 1,000 people who are homeless.

Hashtag Lunchbag Detroit one of several events put on throughout the year where volunteers pack up lunches and drop them off at locations throughout the city.

“We have different partners throughout the city that we support one being Mariner’s inn but we also encourage our volunteers to go into high impact areas where the homeless population is high. A few being the Rosa Parks Transit Center area, the Greektown area and the 8mile and Woodward area,” founder Joshua Kennedy said.

Hashtag Lunchbag has spread across many cities across the US and Canada, the program has provided nearly 20,000 meals.

