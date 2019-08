- An important reminder for college students heading back to campus about protecting yourself and others from becoming a victim of sexual assault.

Back to school season is full of fun and excitement... especially for college students but being back on campus comes with some serious risks.

More than half of college sexual assaults happen in the first few months of the semester and that's why it's important to always be on alert. Haven offers a 24-hour confidential crisis and support hotline at 248-334-1274 or go online at haven-oakland.org.



Shelby Nardone is a prevention education specialist at Haven. She's here to explain how students can keep themselves and others, safe.