It's National Youth Sports Week-- a great time to get kids moving.

All week long-- families are meant to focus on promoting healthy, active lifestyles for young ones.

Doctor Banu Kumar, chief of Pediatric Medicine at DMC's Children's Hospital of Michigan is visited to talk about the best ways to get moving and how to do it safely, especially when it's this hot outside.

Kumar shared some healthy practices during sports play and training.

Stay well-hydrated by drinking small amounts of water throughout the workout.

Avoid playing sports on extremely hot days.

Develop a post-workout relaxation routine.

Watch the video to learn more.