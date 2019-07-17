< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Healthy practice habits for National Youth Sports Week when it's hot

Posted Jul 17 2019 09:30PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 17 2019 09:24PM EDT <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418797308_418795847_182153";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418795847","video":"585431","title":"Healthy%20practice%20habits%20for%20National%20Youth%20Sports%20Week%20when%20it%27s%20hot","caption":"It%27s%20National%20Youth%20Sports%20Week--%20a%20great%20time%20to%20get%20kids%20moving.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F17%2FHealthy_practice_habits_for_National_You_0_7530550_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F17%2FHealthy_practice_habits_for_National_Youth_Sport_585431_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658021081%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DW7B7lvjYE7T0hKD5W7PZQtJPlns","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fhealthy-practice-habits-for-national-youth-sports-week-when-it-s-hot"}},"createDate":"Jul 17 2019 09:24PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418797308_418795847_182153",video:"585431",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Healthy_practice_habits_for_National_You_0_7530550_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"It%2527s%2520National%2520Youth%2520Sports%2520Week--%2520a%2520great%2520time%2520to%2520get%2520kids%2520moving.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/17/Healthy_practice_habits_for_National_Youth_Sport_585431_1800.mp4?Expires=1658021081&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=W7B7lvjYE7T0hKD5W7PZQtJPlns",eventLabel:"Healthy%20practice%20habits%20for%20National%20Youth%20Sports%20Week%20when%20it%27s%20hot-418795847",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fhealthy-practice-habits-for-national-youth-sports-week-when-it-s-hot"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-418797308"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:24PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-418797308" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418797308-418795832"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Healthy_practice_habits_for_National_You_0_7530550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Healthy_practice_habits_for_National_You_0_7530550_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Healthy_practice_habits_for_National_You_0_7530550_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Healthy_practice_habits_for_National_You_0_7530550_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Healthy_practice_habits_for_National_You_0_7530550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418797308-418795832" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Healthy_practice_habits_for_National_You_0_7530550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Healthy_practice_habits_for_National_You_0_7530550_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Healthy_practice_habits_for_National_You_0_7530550_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Healthy_practice_habits_for_National_You_0_7530550_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Healthy_practice_habits_for_National_You_0_7530550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> It's National Youth Sports Week-- a great time to get kids moving. 

All week long-- families are meant to focus on promoting healthy, active lifestyles for young ones.

Doctor Banu Kumar, chief of Pediatric Medicine at DMC's Children's Hospital of Michigan is visited to talk about the best ways to get moving and how to do it safely, especially when it's this hot outside. 

Kumar shared some healthy practices during sports play and training.

Stay well-hydrated by drinking small amounts of water throughout the workout.
Avoid playing sports on extremely hot days. 
Develop a post-workout relaxation routine.


Watch the video to learn more. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-wants-to-thank-mystery-woman-who-bought-his-birthday-dinner-at-chili-s" title="Man wants to thank mystery woman who bought his birthday dinner at Chili's" data-articleId="418828367" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Man_wants_to_thank_mystery_woman_who_bou_0_7531325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Man_wants_to_thank_mystery_woman_who_bou_0_7531325_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Man_wants_to_thank_mystery_woman_who_bou_0_7531325_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Man_wants_to_thank_mystery_woman_who_bou_0_7531325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Man_wants_to_thank_mystery_woman_who_bou_0_7531325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It was the gift Al McCurdy never saw coming." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man wants to thank mystery woman who bought his birthday dinner at Chili's</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:16AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Al McCurdy and his family celebrated his 34th birthday with dinner at Chili's in Allen Park on Monday. </p><p>It was the gift McCurdy never saw coming. </p><p>"Little did she know, she was an angel," said McCurdy. "An angel that came out of nowhere and blessed us and left."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/west-side-detroit-home-plagued-by-raccoon-problem" title="West side Detroit home plagued by raccoon problem" data-articleId="418819522" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/West_side_Detroit_home_plagued_by_raccoo_0_7531127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/West_side_Detroit_home_plagued_by_raccoo_0_7531127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/West_side_Detroit_home_plagued_by_raccoo_0_7531127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/West_side_Detroit_home_plagued_by_raccoo_0_7531127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/West_side_Detroit_home_plagued_by_raccoo_0_7531127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Detroit family is under siege by a family of raccoons - and they say the situation is under control." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>West side Detroit home plagued by raccoon problem</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 11:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Detroit family is under siege by a family of raccoons - and they say the situation is under control.</p><p>Felicia Lawrence, who lives next door to the issue, made a YouTube video poking fun at the situation, but also asking for help.</p><p>The family of raccoons relaxing on a Detroit roof in the area of Tireman and Outer Drive have settled in and that's the problem. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/air-conditioning-unit-stolen-from-woman-recovering-from-heart-surgery" title="Air conditioning unit stolen from woman recovering from heart surgery" data-articleId="418792937" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Air_conditioning_unit_stolen_from_woman__0_7530691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Air_conditioning_unit_stolen_from_woman__0_7530691_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Air_conditioning_unit_stolen_from_woman__0_7530691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Air_conditioning_unit_stolen_from_woman__0_7530691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Air_conditioning_unit_stolen_from_woman__0_7530691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There's no escaping the heat for Natasha Allen and her family" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Air conditioning unit stolen from woman recovering from heart surgery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There's no escaping the heat for Natasha Allen and her family </p><p>"I turned the air conditioning on and nothing happened," she said. "Something just told me to go out there and check the AC unit and when I went out there - gone."</p><p>Allen says previous attempts to take the unit were unsuccessful, but about a week ago the robber hit the jackpot when they drove a vehicle on her lawn. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-things-you-didnt-know-about-the-moon-landing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/Takeoff%20and%20Aldrin%20Banner_1563409595399.jpg_7530723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Left: Apollo 11 during takeoff. Right: Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon. (Photos courtesy of NASA)" title="Takeoff and Aldrin Banner_1563409595399.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5 things you didn't know about the moon landing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-and-world-news/common-hashtags-parents-use-on-kids-photos-can-put-them-at-risk-on-social-media-nonprofit-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/getty_socialmediafile_071619_1563323511919_7527487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A person looking through social media applications on a smartphone is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="getty_socialmediafile_071619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Common hashtags parents use on kids' photos can put them at risk on social media, nonprofit says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retired-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens testifies before the Senate Committee on Campaign Finance on Capitol Hill April 30, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)" title="487457963_1563323970026-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/woman-warns-of-rare-condition-after-little-sister-has-seizure-like-reaction-to-hair-curling"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hair%20being%20curled_GETTY_1563311128997.jpg_7526905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A model gets her hair curled. In extremely rare cases, hair grooming can cause seizure-like reactions in children. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)" title="Hair being curled_GETTY_1563311128997.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman warns of rare condition after little sister has seizure-like reaction to hair curling</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/west-side-detroit-home-plagued-by-raccoon-problem" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/00341FC79217404FA032975A9187CAB9_1563420128897_7531130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/00341FC79217404FA032975A9187CAB9_1563420128897_7531130_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/00341FC79217404FA032975A9187CAB9_1563420128897_7531130_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/00341FC79217404FA032975A9187CAB9_1563420128897_7531130_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/00341FC79217404FA032975A9187CAB9_1563420128897_7531130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>West side Detroit home plagued by raccoon problem</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/healthy-practice-habits-for-national-youth-sports-week-when-it-s-hot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Healthy_practice_habits_for_National_You_0_7530550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Healthy_practice_habits_for_National_You_0_7530550_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Healthy_practice_habits_for_National_You_0_7530550_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Healthy_practice_habits_for_National_You_0_7530550_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Healthy_practice_habits_for_National_You_0_7530550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Healthy practice habits for National Youth Sports Week when it's hot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/air-conditioning-unit-stolen-from-woman-recovering-from-heart-surgery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/stolen%20ac%20unit1_1563412267887.jpg_7530777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/stolen%20ac%20unit1_1563412267887.jpg_7530777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/stolen%20ac%20unit1_1563412267887.jpg_7530777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/stolen%20ac%20unit1_1563412267887.jpg_7530777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/stolen%20ac%20unit1_1563412267887.jpg_7530777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Air conditioning unit stolen from woman recovering from heart surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/owner-of-car-in-deadly-detroit-crash-had-gotten-his-license-back-july-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Owner_of_car_in_deadly_Detroit_crash_had_0_7530681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Owner_of_car_in_deadly_Detroit_crash_had_0_7530681_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Owner_of_car_in_deadly_Detroit_crash_had_0_7530681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Owner_of_car_in_deadly_Detroit_crash_had_0_7530681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Owner_of_car_in_deadly_Detroit_crash_had_0_7530681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Owner of car in deadly Detroit crash had gotten his license back July 1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/for-those-in-recovery-art-therapy-at-mariners-inn-is-a-source-of-healing-and-restoration" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/People_in_recovery_use_art_therapy_as_a__0_7530266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/People_in_recovery_use_art_therapy_as_a__0_7530266_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/People_in_recovery_use_art_therapy_as_a__0_7530266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/People_in_recovery_use_art_therapy_as_a__0_7530266_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/People_in_recovery_use_art_therapy_as_a__0_7530266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>For those in recovery, art therapy at Mariners Inn is a source of healing and restoration</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 