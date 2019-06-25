< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hearing begins for Detroit police sgts accused of assault in Greektown Casino parking garage garage&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/hearing-begins-for-detroit-police-sgts-accused-of-assault-in-greektown-casino-parking-garage" data-title="Hearing begins for Detroit police sgts accused of assault in Greektown Casino parking garage" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/hearing-begins-for-detroit-police-sgts-accused-of-assault-in-greektown-casino-parking-garage" addthis:title="Hearing begins for Detroit police sgts accused of assault in Greektown Casino parking garage"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414773732.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414773732");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414773732_414752041_115141"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414773732_414752041_115141";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414752041","video":"578239","title":"Hearing%20continues%20for%20Detroit%20police%20sgts%20accused%20of%20assault%20in%20Greektown%20Casino%20parking%20garage","caption":"Two%20Detroit%20police%20sergeants%20were%20in%20court%20Tuesday%2C%20accused%20of%20assaulting%20a%20man%20in%20the%20Greektown%20Casino%20parking%20garage.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F25%2FHearing_continues_for_Detroit_police_sgt_0_7445012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F25%2FHearing_continues_for_Detroit_police_sgts_accuse_578239_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656123285%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DUb-1dZLziyhG7UKHW4UFbvBwQ2g","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fhearing-begins-for-detroit-police-sgts-accused-of-assault-in-greektown-casino-parking-garage"}},"createDate":"Jun 25 2019 10:14PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414773732_414752041_115141",video:"578239",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Hearing_continues_for_Detroit_police_sgt_0_7445012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Two%2520Detroit%2520police%2520sergeants%2520were%2520in%2520court%2520Tuesday%252C%2520accused%2520of%2520assaulting%2520a%2520man%2520in%2520the%2520Greektown%2520Casino%2520parking%2520garage.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/25/Hearing_continues_for_Detroit_police_sgts_accuse_578239_1800.mp4?Expires=1656123285&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Ub-1dZLziyhG7UKHW4UFbvBwQ2g",eventLabel:"Hearing%20continues%20for%20Detroit%20police%20sgts%20accused%20of%20assault%20in%20Greektown%20Casino%20parking%20garage-414752041",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fhearing-begins-for-detroit-police-sgts-accused-of-assault-in-greektown-casino-parking-garage"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 25 2019 11:55PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 25 2019 10:14PM EDT a="/virtual/news/local-news/hearing-begins-for-detroit-police-sgts-accused-of-assault-in-greektown-casino-parking-garage";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414773732" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - Two Detroit police sergeants were in court Tuesday, accused of assaulting a man in the Greektown Casino parking garage.</p><p>In their own words - two men who say Detroit police Sgts Raytheon Martin and Lacell Rue attacked them back in July, testified against them Tuesday.</p><p>"I (give) up like it is over with, I was thinking it was going to be over with," said witness Gregory Price. "That's when Officer Rue tased me."</p><p>Prosecutors say the two sergeants used excessive force toward the men in the lobby of the Greektown casino parking garage. Martin and Rue were both charged with misconduct in office and assault and battery. Rue was also charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm. </p><p>Police were trying to clear the area at about 2 a.m. July 22nd and prosecutors say that was when one of the men got into an argument with Martin and Rue and got aggressive.</p><p>"He started cussing at him first," said Price. "They started talking back-and-forth and that was when he put his hands on his Taser."</p><p> Prosecutor: are they yelling or having a conversation? Mr. Rue was kind of aggressive."</p><p>Prosecutors say the man didn't make a physical gesture, yet Martin hit him in the back of the head and then punched him several times while he was on the ground.</p><p>Rue then tased the man twice even though prosecutors say he had his hands up.</p><p>"I said why was I tased twice," Price said. "He said because you were trying to get up, I was like how was I trying to get up the first time. I was just hollering and crying on the ground."</p><p>But the defense argued that Price and his friend were causing trouble - and not doing what officers had asked.</p><p>Attorney: "When you came downtown you stuffed a pistol into your shorts,"</p><p>"Yes, said Price's friend, but when asked why, the prosecutor said that question was irrelevant.</p><p>The attorney said that the two men had been fighting back.</p><p>The president of the Detroit Police Lieutenant and Sergeant Association, Mark Young says he's pleased with the where the case stands Tuesday. He called Rue and Martin "outstanding officers."</p><p> "I didn't think excessive force was used," Young said. "I think it's a very tough job down there and I'm pleased to represent people that are downtown to make it safe for the community."</p><p><strong>| MORE: </strong></p><p><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/two-detroit-police-sergeants-charged-in-beating-man-at-greektown-casino-parking-garage"><strong>Two Detroit Police Sergeants charged in beating man at Greektown Casino parking garage</strong></a></p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/detroit-police-chief-thinks-sergeants-were-overcharged-in-greektown-assault" target="_blank">Detroit police chief thinks sergeants were overcharged in Greektown Casino assault</a></strong></p><p>The preliminary hearing for Rue and Martin continues July 30th.<br /> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Man_stops_beating_by_teens_of_robbery_vi_0_7445072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Man_stops_beating_by_teens_of_robbery_vi_0_7445072_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Man_stops_beating_by_teens_of_robbery_vi_0_7445072_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Man_stops_beating_by_teens_of_robbery_vi_0_7445072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Man_stops_beating_by_teens_of_robbery_vi_0_7445072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man driving by saw someone being attacked and did whatever he could to stop it." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man stops beating by teens of robbery victim in Southfield</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 11:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man driving by saw someone being attacked and did whatever he could to stop it.</p><p>"When it registered in my mind what was going on, I hit the brakes and got out," said Lester Sloan.</p><p>Not everyone would but Sloan did. As the caregiver drove to his client's house on Lathrup Blvd near 10 Mile in Southfield last Friday night, he spotted a scuffle of some sort.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/woman-jumps-onto-hood-of-shoplifter-s-car-in-pittsfield-township" title="Woman jumps onto hood of shoplifter's car in Pittsfield Township" data-articleId="414758786" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Woman_jumps_onto_hood_of_shoplifter_s_ca_0_7444972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Woman_jumps_onto_hood_of_shoplifter_s_ca_0_7444972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Woman_jumps_onto_hood_of_shoplifter_s_ca_0_7444972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Woman_jumps_onto_hood_of_shoplifter_s_ca_0_7444972_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Woman_jumps_onto_hood_of_shoplifter_s_ca_0_7444972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A customer jumped on the hood of a car to stop an alleged thief Monday - and Marcel Hillier's camera was rolling." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman jumps onto hood of shoplifter's car in Pittsfield Township</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 10:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 11:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A customer jumped on the hood of a car to stop an alleged thief Monday - and Marcel Hillier's camera was rolling.</p><p>Candice Steur sprang into action at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Lowe's in Pittsfield Township.</p><p>"She was chasing those people to that Ford Fusion so I pulled out my phone and started recording," Hillier said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/rochester-man-says-he-was-violently-ill-during-dominican-republic-trip" title="Rochester man says he fell violently ill during Dominican Republic trip" data-articleId="414738318" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Rochester_man_says_he_was_violently_ill__0_7444386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Rochester_man_says_he_was_violently_ill__0_7444386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Rochester_man_says_he_was_violently_ill__0_7444386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Rochester_man_says_he_was_violently_ill__0_7444386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/25/Rochester_man_says_he_was_violently_ill__0_7444386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jason Strobel and his wife were vacationing last November with their friends at the Hard Rock Hotel in Puta Canta." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rochester man says he fell violently ill during Dominican Republic trip</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jason Strobel and his wife were vacationing last November with their friends at the Hard Rock Hotel in Puta Canta.</p><p>Strobel says he also had a drink from the minibar in his room earlier that day and his stomach started feeling queasy. But later that night after having two drinks he became violently sick.</p><p>"All six of us ate at the same place all day, drank from the same bars the only difference was that night I went back to the room and had a couple of drinks from the mini bar," Strobel said. "I think it was one or two vodka drinks.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 