- A German high-performance battery maker announced Tuesday that it will build a $40 million plant at the site of the Hazel Park Raceway.

Akasol said it plans to build the plant on the site of the former Hazel Park Raceway. The raceway closed in April 2018 after 70 years in business.

The growing company makes lithium-ion batteries for busses, trains, yachts, semi trucks, and passenger cars.

Roy Schulde, President of AKASOL's US subsidiary AKASOL INC, released this statement:

"Commonly referred to as the 'Motor City', Detroit will transform into the 'Electric Motor City' as transportation sectors shift towards electrification. We can't think of a better, more historic place for our first production plant in North America. Batteries are the future of both transportation and manufacturing and we look forward to attracting world class talent from the local region to develop, test and produce our high-performance lithium-ion systems and bring them to the market for our customers."

The company did not offer any information regarding when the plant would be built or open.

Hazel Park Raceway was abruptly closed on April 5, 2018, when employees showed up for work and found the doors lock and a sign saying the raceway was closed.

The raceway at 10 Mile and Dequindre was opened in 1949 and in its final few years encountered some money troubles but employees had said business had been steady prior to the close.