- A Highland Park officer is expected to be OK after he was hit by a car midnight on Sunday.

The incident occurred when police officers responded to reports of street racing happening near Woodward Avenue and Davison Service Drive.

"This is the first I've ever had to report on something like this. So no, we don't have a lot of it so don't bring it here," said Marli Blackman, the Highland Park press secretary.

The suspect vehicle believed to have struck two Highland Park patrol cars, as well as the officer who happened to be outside of one, is possibly a white Chrysler 300. Police suspect the model is between a 2011 to 2014 model, with damage to the front passenger side bumper.

"When you get a call like this in the middle of the night and two officers are involved and somebody got hit with a car, we are definitely thankful that out officers are fine," said Blackman.

When police pulled up, there was a crowd gathered in the area. Officials said officers fired in self-defense, after the suspect vehicle drove into them, before speeding off.

"I believe in that situation there's panic and you are just trying to get away at that point. You don't know what to do," Blackman said. "So that's why I'm saying let's make better decisions. You don't want to be in jail and spend your whole summer going to court."

The officer struck was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Said to be a rookie, he's spent around 11 months on the force.

Investigators are now following up on any and all leads regarding the white Chrysler 300, among them a car matching its description was found in Clinton Township. Police hope if someone saw something, they'll report the suspicion to the police.

"It's 2.9 square miles in highland park. It's small," Blackman said. "We respond to calls in two minutes and we are just not having that craziness so don't bring it to Highland Park."