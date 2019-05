- Highland Park Police Department released a photo of the vehicle that rammed into two police cars Monday morning.

Authorities say the incident started at Second Street around 12:00 a.m. and ended near the Davison Service Drive on Woodward. After hitting the two police cars, the drag racers tried to get away and that’s when officers started firing shots in self-defense.

One officer was hit outside of his vehicle and was sent to Detroit Receiving Hospital for minor injuries. No other officer was struck, authorities say.

The car involved in the incident is being described as a white Chrysler 300 2011-2014 and the front bumper on the passenger’s side may have cover damage.

If you recognize the car from the above photo, you are asked to call the Highland Park Police Department at 313-852-7338.