- After a deadly crash in Eastpointe Thursday night, the hit-and-run driver is still on the run.

The crash at 10 mile and Dale in Eastpointe caught on Facebook Live, and Emily says she was there with Ervin Smith as he fought for his life.

“I ran over there and just sat with him, I told him to hang on, it looked pretty bad,” Emily Geier said.

Eastpointe police tell Fox 2 the accident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night, witnesses say Ervin left a local watering hole, he was reportedly on the westbound side of 10 Mile when the accident happened.

“No movement, his legs were really broken,” Geier said.

Police have not confirmed who was at fault but they are looking for a smaller black SUV with rear end damage that appears to have left the scene and Eric Keiser, deputy chief in Eastpointe says the person of interest they were looking for they spoke with.

"He’s a family friend, grew up with him as a child, went to high school with him, junior high, great guy,” a family friend said.

But police still need help from the public to bring some sense of closure to the 45-year-olds family and friends.

Ervin who many knew as Brock, kind and someone who will be sorely missed.

