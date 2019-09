- Police have identified the driver that's wanted in a hit-and-run that happened back in July, and they're hoping the public can help locate him. The suspect goes by the names Daniel Cook, or Daniel Pickett.

On July 28, police say the driver was going 85 mph in a Chevy Impala when he hit the victim and dragged him for 150-feet. The victim, 31-year-old Herman Walters, known as Rocky, was riding his Harley south on the service drive near Schoolcraft when he was hit and killed.

"I've had this huge hole, just an empty hole. Completely," his mother, Juliana Baughman tells us. For her, having a name and a face associated with the death of her son is a double-edged sword.

"It's like the hole got bigger and then it started to just go, we can do this. Now we can do this; we can start moving forward."

Police have the car, which the driver allegedly abandoned, as evidence. The airbags appeared to have deployed.

"They're all looking for the same thing, justice for Rocky," Baughman says. "He was a hard worker, a good friend, and had a little girl that he took care of and he loved a lot."

Now she's hoping for the next chapter in this story: an arrest.

"It would mean that my son's life isn't just discarded on the side of the highway, like he left my boy."

If you recognize the suspect and know of his whereabouts, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, and you will remain anonymous.