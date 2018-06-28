Hit and run victim's sister: We know who you are

- It’s hard to put into words what it’s like to watch your own sister run down in the street.



But for Christa Sarnowsky it is much easier.

"You are going to get caught and you are watching this," she said. "We know who you, you know who I am. Don't make this any more difficult than it has to be."

The injuries to her sister Shaina Sarnowsky required a trip to the ER and will likely take a while to heal but as soon as she was released from the hospital Shaina sat down with FOX 2.

"I'm not going to let them get the last laugh," Shaina said. "I'm going to live and I’m going to put them away."

Meanwhile Christa set out on a mission.

"As soon as I saw the car my instincts instantly told me," said Christa. "Because it happened in this area, I lived in this area. I know everybody in this area and nobody has one of the vehicles."

On Tuesday, days after the crime she noticed the car, meeting the description, parked where it normally does.

"I check the car out. the cracks in the windshield and the bumper," Christa said. "That let me know that was the vehicle."



MORE COVERAGE:

ON CAMERA: Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run on Detroit's west side

Police tow green Escort after woman intentionally run over on Detroit street

Then before it can leave again - "as soon as I saw the vehicle. I immediately called," Christa said.

FOX 2: "Called who?"

"Nine-one-one, Crime Stoppers, I called them all," Christa said.

Police come immediately, investigating the car but found no sign of any of the suspects.

It was back here in this parking lot on the southwest side of the city where police found and eventually impounded the vehicle thought to have been involved in the hit and run. In fact, the crime happened just a half mile down the road from the spot.

According to court records the person who owns this car has had more than a few run ins with police - nine traffic citations since 1994. Police continue to search for the driver who according to the victim had no prior contact with Shaina other than this meeting.

"We need to get them," Shaina said. "If they are going to do it to me they are going to do it to anybody."

If you know where the person responsible for this hit and run is call police right away.

