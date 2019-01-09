House of Vans bringing largest pop-up yet to Detroit

- Vans is bringing their House of Vans pop-up to Detroit later this month.

The weekend long event runs from Jan. 24-27. You'll find music, skating, workshops, art installations, food, and much more. Best part - it's all free.

This is the largest pop-up House of Vans has done yet (and others have been in major cities like Montreal, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Paris). The event promises to celebrate all things great about Detroit.

The historic Jefferson School at 938 Selden Street will be transformed for the pop-up. The gym there will be turned into an indoor skate park, thanks in part to Detroit organization Community Push. There will be open skate sessions and trick contests, along with Vans' signature Get On Board girls skate clinic and board building.

The event kicks off that Thursday with music from Thundercat, local post-punk legends Protomartyr and the soulful pop of Amber Mark. Other music performances throughout the weekend include and Detroit's-own Danny Brown, Joyce Manor, and Kelsey Lu.

You can find a full schedule of events and more details at www.houseofvans.com.

An RSVP is required for entry, and a capacity may be reached inside the building.