- The massacre in El Paso, Texas and the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio which claimed a combined 31 lives have reanimated conversations about gun legislation — nationally and locally.

Several ideas are being discussed: expanded background checks, banning assault style weapons and red flag laws.

Several states passed so called Extreme Risk Protection Order measures known as red flag measures in the wake of previous mass shootings. The rules allow law enforcement to confiscate guns, if someone proves to be a threat to themselves or others.

Richard Burr "Detroit News" Politics Editor spoke with Fox 2's Hilary Golston about what's happening in Lansing on this issue.