- DMC's RiverWalkers Program is a great way to get the community's seniors outside to exercise and socialize. Anyone 55+ is invited to come out and walk in Detroit along the riverfront in this free program provided by DMC.

The program kicked off for its 11th year on Tuesday.

The walking program started out on a small scale, but has grown to quite a large group over the years. Now more than 2,000 seniors get together to walk along the riverfront.

The RiverWalkers walk every Tuesday and Thursday morning in June, July and August from 8-10 a.m. Everyone walks at their own pace and has a great time socializing as well.

DMC offers other services through the program, too. During the kickoff ceremony, DMC offered fitness classes, CPR training, blood pressure screenings and one-on-one sessions with DMC physicians.

You can get more information online here.