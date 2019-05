- Hundreds of teachers, union members, parents and students came to Renaissance High School Tuesday night, to voice growing concerns at a school board meeting.

The Detroit Federation of Teachers originally planned earlier that day to protest changes to the school calendar that would have meant a pre-Labor Day start, and more work days.

"We were not asking anyone to work an additional five days with no pay or the same pay," superintendant Nikolai Vitti contended at the school board meeting.

But earlier in the day he announced the district will stick to the schedule they're already using, so the union used the school board meeting as a venue to vent. An estimated 400 teachers and other union members were there.

They pushed for more freedom when it comes to teaching, a pay increase, improved buildings and fewer kids in each classroom.