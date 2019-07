- Most power has been restored after Detroit and the surrounding metro area was hit with thunderstorms on Thursday.

On a humid July 4th, thunderstorms moved through the lower peninsula bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall. The inclement weather left residents all around southeast Michigan without power. The DTE power map showed residents in cities all over the region without power.

This was the second time in two days that many had been without power - leaving many on the holiday frustrated. As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the utility tweeted out an update saying 80 percent of their customers affected by severe weather had their power restored. That number is now up to 96 percent as of 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

The mid-week weather damaged trees and brought down more than 400 power lines across the region. The damage affected 77,000 people. As of 2:00 p.m. on Friday, the number of those still affected is down to 3,300.

You can find more information on DTE's outage map here.