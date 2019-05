- UPDATE (8:15 p.m.): Southbound I7 as reopened at Schafer after an earlier gravel hauler crash.

SB I-75 at Outer Drive has the right lane closed and the Outer Drive exit is closed.

The southbound lanes of I-75 are closed at Outer Drive after a gravel hauler flipped and hit at least one other car.

The accident happened a little before 1 p.m. Wednesday at I-75 and Outer Driver.

All southbound lanes have been closed at the exit for M-85//Fort St/Schaefer exit.

The driver of the gravel hauler was being extricated by crews.

There is no word on the condition of any of the drivers involved.

