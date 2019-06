- An ice cream truck driver was killed in an accident Thursday afternoon in Inkster.

We're told the accident happened before 1 p.m. on Middlebelt at Carlysle Street.

The ice cream truck was going north on Middlebelt when a car headed eastbound on Carlysle hit the truck, causing it to flip onto its side, skid about 50 feet and then burst into flames. We're told the driver was killed, and they're still working on identifying them.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital but it's not known how seriously they were hurt.

Police also haven't said yet what caused the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.