- Not a month ago, officials responded to reports of pet alligators at an Eastpointe business.

Then there was the loose pet alligator officials looked for in Milford.

And don't forget about the story less than a week ago where a man in Michigan's thumb reportedly shot a 6-foot-long alligator after it charged him.

Now, a fourth alligator-related incident in July has been reported in Oceola Township. Officials with the Livingston County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of an alligator on the side of a roadway.

While on her way home from work, a motorist passed along a message to deputies that an alligator had crossed in front of her vehicle and continued to cross the roadway. Officers located the alligator near a pine tree a few feet away and safely captured it.

It was then transported and turned over to the Livingston County Animal Shelter. It's approximately two feet long and weights around 10 pounds.

If anyone is wishing to claim the alligator, they should contact the shelter at (517) 546-2154. If it isn't claimed by noon on Thursday Aug. 1, it will be taken to the Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, MI.