- The St. Clair County Sheriff's office is investigating the death of an infant who was found Wednesday morning inside a home in Casco Township.

Deputies were called about a dead baby around 8 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the two-week old boy inside the Americana Estates Mobile Home Park.

Detectives were later called in to investigate the scene.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff said there is no determination as to the cause and manner of death of the child and nobody is in custody.

An autopsy is being performed and no further information was released.

The mobile home park is just off I-94 a few miles east of New Haven.