<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414377061" data-article-version="1.0">Injured man crashes into pole after road rage shooting in southwest Detroit</h1>
</header> src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-ford%20st%20road%20rage-062419_1561378454362.jpg_7434972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-ford%20st%20road%20rage-062419_1561378454362.jpg_7434972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-ford%20st%20road%20rage-062419_1561378454362.jpg_7434972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-ford%20st%20road%20rage-062419_1561378454362.jpg_7434972_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-ford%20st%20road%20rage-062419_1561378454362.jpg_7434972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414377061-414377035" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-ford%20st%20road%20rage-062419_1561378454362.jpg_7434972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-ford%20st%20road%20rage-062419_1561378454362.jpg_7434972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjbk-ford%20st%20road%20rage-062419_1561378454362.jpg_7434972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 08:14AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 08:15AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> rage over the weekend in southwest Detroit. </p><p>Detroit police say the 35-year-old man was involved in some sort of aggressive driving situation with a group of men in a silver minivan around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, in the area of Fort Street and Peters. </p><p>Someone in the minivan had a gun and started shooting, hitting the other man. He then lost control of his car and hit a utility pole. </p><p>The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. </p><p>Police don't have anyone under arrest after the shooting. </p><p>This non-fatal shooting comes just days after Detroit police chief James Craig <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/-check-yourself-stop-the-violence-chief-craig-has-message-after-senseless-shootings">put out a message to <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Detroiters" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Detroiters</span></a> to "check yourself, stop the violence" after he says they've seen an increase in what he calls senseless shootings.</p><p>"Many times we can predict; we can prevent; we can educate and stop violence. For example, if there is a gang dispute and we know there's going to be retaliation, we can address that. And we'll make a great effort to address that. But if you're talking about <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/man-charged-in-murder-of-3-year-old-on-southfield-freeway">an argument where someone cuts someone off on the freeway</a>, how do you predict that? So this is more of an educational campaign to say basically, stop the violence. Honest John's in Midtown serves up quite the concoctions." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tasting the favorites at Honest John's in Midtown</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 09:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>French toast that tastes like cereal? Honest John's in Midtown serves up quite the concoctions. </p><p>If you consider yourself an adventurous eater, Honest John's is the place for you. You'll find the bar and diner at the corner of Selden and Second. </p><p>For example, the Fruity Pebble French toast has customers buzzing. Same with their chicken and waffles.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/15-year-old-boy-killed-in-michigan-dirt-bike-crash" title="15-year-old boy killed in Michigan dirt bike crash" data-articleId="414386346" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560726378858.jpg_7403963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>15-year-old boy killed in Michigan dirt bike crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 09:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a 15-year-old Illinois boy has died after a crash during a dirt bike race in Michigan.</p><p>The Tuscola County sheriff's office says in a statement that the crash happened Saturday at Baja Acres in Arbela Township, about 65 miles northwest of Detroit.</p><p>The boy's name wasn't immediately released. The sheriff's office says he was from Cambridge, Illinois, and he had family at the track at the time of the crash.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/61st-annual-ford-fireworks-show-in-downtown-detroit-june-24" title="61st annual Ford Fireworks show in downtown Detroit June 24" data-articleId="414374049" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/61st_annual_Ford_Fireworks_show_tonight__0_7434938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/61st_annual_Ford_Fireworks_show_tonight__0_7434938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/61st_annual_Ford_Fireworks_show_tonight__0_7434938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/61st_annual_Ford_Fireworks_show_tonight__0_7434938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/24/61st_annual_Ford_Fireworks_show_tonight__0_7434938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thousands of people are expected to head downtown tonight for the 61st annual Ford Fireworks along the Detroit River." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>61st annual Ford Fireworks show in downtown Detroit June 24</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thousands of people are expected to head downtown tonight for the 61st annual Ford Fireworks along the Detroit River. </p><p>The 24-minute show will lick off tonight at 9:55 p.m. Tony Michaels, the president of the Parade Company, promises this is the biggest show they've ever done with some of the biggest shells they've ever used. </p><p>Rain is in the forecast tonight, and we'll see some spotty showers throughout the day. id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6404_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6404"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" © Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 