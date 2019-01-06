Inmates caught after using makeshift mannequins to try to escape

- Two men could face charges after a bizarre escape attempt at the Macomb Correctional Facility Saturday.

We're told the inmates put mannequins in their bed in an attempt to escape the New Haven facility.

They were caught heading for the fence during dinner around 6 p.m. Saturday.

An officer in the tower spotted the pair, 24-year-old Chakaris Loury, locked up for assault with intent to murder, and Darius Culpepper, 27, who's serving eight years for armed robbery.

Prison officials conducted an emergency count and found makeshift dummies in both of the prisoners' bunks.

"They claimed they were going to fight, but because they put stuff in their beds, we certainly treat it as an attempted escape attempt," MDOC spokesman Chris Gautz said.

