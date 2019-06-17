< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Inside St. Clair Shores' hidden gem, Travis Coffee Shop Shop" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/inside-st-clair-shores-hidden-gem-travis-coffee-shop" addthis:title="Inside St. Clair Shores' hidden gem, Travis Coffee Shop"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413079802.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413079802");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_413079802_413077817_196575"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413079802_413077817_196575";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413077817","video":"575219","title":"Inside%20St.%20Clair%20Shores%27%20hidden%20gem%2C%20Travis%20Coffee%20Shop","caption":"When%20it%20comes%20to%20noshing%2C%20we%20all%20love%20those%20spots%20that%20are%20open%2024%20hours%20a%20day%20-%20and%20one%20in%20St.%20Clair%20Shores%20is%20quite%20the%20hidden%20gem.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F17%2FInside_St__Clair_Shores__hidden_gem__Tra_0_7404766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F17%2FInside_St__Clair_Shores__hidden_gem__Travis_Coff_575219_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655389979%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dy_d0LHJlY4LHisBMcpMjI7adEMw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Finside-st-clair-shores-hidden-gem-travis-coffee-shop"}},"createDate":"Jun 17 2019 10:33AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413079802_413077817_196575",video:"575219",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Inside_St__Clair_Shores__hidden_gem__Tra_0_7404766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"When%2520it%2520comes%2520to%2520noshing%252C%2520we%2520all%2520love%2520those%2520spots%2520that%2520are%2520open%252024%2520hours%2520a%2520day%2520-%2520and%2520one%2520in%2520St.%2520Clair%2520Shores%2520is%2520quite%2520the%2520hidden%2520gem.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/17/Inside_St__Clair_Shores__hidden_gem__Travis_Coff_575219_1800.mp4?Expires=1655389979&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=y_d0LHJlY4LHisBMcpMjI7adEMw",eventLabel:"Inside%20St.%20Clair%20Shores%27%20hidden%20gem%2C%20Travis%20Coffee%20Shop-413077817",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Finside-st-clair-shores-hidden-gem-travis-coffee-shop"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 17 2019 10:38AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 17 2019 10:33AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Inside_St__Clair_Shores__hidden_gem__Tra_0_7404766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Inside_St__Clair_Shores__hidden_gem__Tra_0_7404766_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Inside_St__Clair_Shores__hidden_gem__Tra_0_7404766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Inside_St__Clair_Shores__hidden_gem__Tra_0_7404766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Inside_St__Clair_Shores__hidden_gem__Tra_0_7404766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413079802-413077802" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Inside_St__Clair_Shores__hidden_gem__Tra_0_7404766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Inside_St__Clair_Shores__hidden_gem__Tra_0_7404766_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Inside_St__Clair_Shores__hidden_gem__Tra_0_7404766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Inside_St__Clair_Shores__hidden_gem__Tra_0_7404766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Inside_St__Clair_Shores__hidden_gem__Tra_0_7404766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413079802" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - When it comes to noshing, we all love those spots that are open 24 hours a day - and one in St. Clair Shores is quite the hidden gem. </p><p>Travis Coffee Shop in St. Clair Shores <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/st-clair-shores-diner-named-one-of-best-in-us">is among the nation's 21 best diners</a>, according to Thrillist, and it serves up a whole lot more than just a cup o' joe. </p><p>The small mom-and-pop diner at the corner of 9 Mile and Greater Mack Avenue has been one of the best sunrisers for decades. Coffee's in the name - but they're known for something else. Their cheeseburgers.</p><p>"Burgers are what we're really known for, but breakfast is really taking over. You have a lot of people ordering breakfast 24 hours a day," says owner Mike McAdory. Feel like having the best of both worlds? The cooks can even whip up a cheeseburger omelet for you.</p><p>"The Travis omelet, yep. It's got hamburger, cheese, green peppers, onions; it's my favorite. It comes with American cheese, but I like mine with cheddar," employee Stephanie Conlyn says. </p><p>Every customer we talked to raved about the restaurant's burgers. McAdory let us in on part of the secret recipe: the onions. </p><p>"We peel our own onions and grind them up through with our own machine. The fried onions on there, on the grill; steam the bun; put the wax paper over top of it and steam the buns, that's what really does it. And the grill of course. The grill's been here like 20 years, so we're afraid to get a new grill because it might goof the things up."</p><p>You can get a closer look at the food in the video player above as Josh Landon visits the restaurant. </p><p>Travis Coffee Shop is typically open 24 hours a day; they only shut down at 10 p.m. on Sunday for their weekly clean-up and then back open at 5 a.m. on Monday.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brighton_couple_restoring_157_year_old_h_0_7404743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brighton_couple_restoring_157_year_old_h_0_7404743_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brighton_couple_restoring_157_year_old_h_0_7404743_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brighton_couple_restoring_157_year_old_h_0_7404743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brighton_couple_restoring_157_year_old_h_0_7404743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A historic home in Brighton is taking on a new purpose - to serve as a launching pad for creativity in the city." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Brighton couple restoring 157-year-old house with unique business plan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 10:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A historic home in Brighton is taking on a new purpose - to serve as a sanctuary for creativity and healing in the city. </p><p>The place at 142 Brighton Lake Road was built in 1862, and ever since Anna and her husband, Dan, bought it in 2016, they've uncovered many treasures from the past. Some even from inside the walls.</p><p>"We actually found an old Pepsi bottle from the Messer-Schidts family and it had an old newspaper article, and I can't remember the time frame, but they had put a newspaper article and then they also had a little note that listed everyone in their family," Anna Oginsky tells us. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/average-gas-price-in-michigan-drops-12-cents-to-263-per-gallon" title="Average gas price in Michigan drops 12 cents to $2.63 per gallon" data-articleId="413056911" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/wjbk-gas%20prices-061019_1560176526775.JPG_7369816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/wjbk-gas%20prices-061019_1560176526775.JPG_7369816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/wjbk-gas%20prices-061019_1560176526775.JPG_7369816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/wjbk-gas%20prices-061019_1560176526775.JPG_7369816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/10/wjbk-gas%20prices-061019_1560176526775.JPG_7369816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Average gas price in Michigan drops 12 cents to $2.63 per gallon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 08:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have dropped about 12 cents from a week ago at about $2.63 per gallon.</p><p>The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 41 cents less than a year ago as higher stock levels of gasoline make up for higher demand.</p><p>AAA says the state's highest average was in Marquette at around $2.74. The lowest price was in the Grand Rapids area at roughly $2.49 per gallon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/judge-deciding-today-if-3-found-hand-written-wills-of-aretha-franklin-s-are-valid" title="Judge deciding today if 3 found, hand-written wills of Aretha Franklin's are valid" data-articleId="413055008" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Judge_deciding_today_if_3_found__hand_wr_0_7404437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Judge_deciding_today_if_3_found__hand_wr_0_7404437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Judge_deciding_today_if_3_found__hand_wr_0_7404437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Judge_deciding_today_if_3_found__hand_wr_0_7404437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Judge_deciding_today_if_3_found__hand_wr_0_7404437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It has been nearly 10 months since the "Queen of Soul" died. When she first passed away, we were told she did not leave a will." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge deciding today if 3 found, hand-written wills of Aretha Franklin's are valid</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 08:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It has been nearly 10 months since the world lost the "Queen of Soul." When she first passed away, we were told she did not leave a will. </p><p>But that all changed a couple weeks ago when multiple handwritten wills were discovered in Aretha Franklin's home. On Monday, a judge will decide if those notes are valid. </p><p>A hearing is scheduled in Pontiac at 2 p.m. for a judge to look over the three handwritten notes that were found . One was found wedged in a couch cushion, and was dated March 31 of 2014. The other two were found locked in a cabinet and written in 2010. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div Featured Videos </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-flint-water-case"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/Let_it_Rip__Flint_Water_Case_0_7403407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Let_it_Rip__Flint_Water_Case_0_20190616143457"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Let it Rip: Flint Water Case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Target-409162.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-teen-dragged-in-road-rage-incident"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20ROAD%20RAGE%20TEEN%20_00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png_7401034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V ROAD RAGE TEEN _00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows teen dragged in road rage incident</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light 