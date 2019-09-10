< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Introducing SHED, the group designed for teens struggling with mental health issues Posted Sep 10 2019 05:57PM EDT SHELBY TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) (FOX 2)</strong> - "The SHED is an acronym for Stimulating Humanistic Existinalism Development."</p><p>Kind of a mouthful isn't it? But it's message is clear and goal is timely. That's Dillion St. Pierre speaking and he was one of the students that helped inspire southeast Michigan's newest group helping those struggling with mental health.</p><p>While its founder has always worked to target people struggling with suicide and the like, SHED is intended to aid young people alive - particularly high school students.</p><p>"What drove us to create the SHED was actually a conversation with four teenagers five years ago," said Dennis Liegghio, founder of SHED. "And we wanted to build something that would help teens struggling with mental health issues."</p><p>St. Pierre was one of those students. Jacob DeyInker was another.</p><p>"I did not have suicidal thoughts, it never got that bad but it was because of the support system of my close friends that I had and the lessons that they taught me along the way," said DeyInker.</p><p>While SHED is a new group to aid those struggling, it's not the first nonprofit set up by Liegghio. When he was a teenager, his father died by suicide. It was from that pain that he started Know Resolve in 2007.</p><p>Its aim was to prevent suicide and raise awareness. SHED is designed to target that goal toward a specific demographic.</p><p>"One of the strongest protective factors against suicide is feeling connected with your peers and with a trusted caring adult so we hope to serve that in this space," he said.</p><p>Whether it's a success remains to be seen. It's Temo Sessions? Man, it's been rough for Temo. Last week in the Hall of Shame....this week in the slammer." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'You're a scumbag dude': Oakland County bad builder heading to jail</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 10:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 10:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Look who's going to jail. It's Temo Sessions? Man, it's been rough for Temo. Last week in the Hall of Shame, this week in the slammer.</p><p>And in between, a bunch of new unhappy customers are telling me their stories of Temo ripping them off. </p><p>Rob: "This is your retirement money and you can't afford to lose that."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/cannabis-beer-maker-buys-rochester-mills-brewery" title="Cannabis beer maker buys Rochester Mills Brewery" data-articleId="428262014" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/_It_s_exciting___Cannabis_beer_maker_buy_0_7650265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/_It_s_exciting___Cannabis_beer_maker_buy_0_7650265_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/_It_s_exciting___Cannabis_beer_maker_buy_0_7650265_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/_It_s_exciting___Cannabis_beer_maker_buy_0_7650265_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/_It_s_exciting___Cannabis_beer_maker_buy_0_7650265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="But David Youngman of Rochester Mills Brewing says no reason to panic when it comes to a West Coast Brewery "Two Roots" bought Rochester Mills." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cannabis beer maker buys Rochester Mills Brewery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 10:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 10:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In the world of craft beers, the word "acquisition" usually strikes fear in the hearts of loyal customers. </p><p>But David Youngman of Rochester Mills Brewing says no reason to panic when it comes to a West Coast Brewery "Two Roots" bought Rochester Mills.</p><p>"We are still brewing beer here. This is not a major-macro brewery coming in and taking over and gobbling up an independent craft brewer. They are craft brewers themselves," he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/reports-of-possible-barricaded-gunman-in-huron-township" title="Reports of fire, possible barricaded gunman in Huron Township" data-articleId="428251152" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/Michigan%20state%20police_1552519884437.JPG_6889140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/Michigan%20state%20police_1552519884437.JPG_6889140_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/Michigan%20state%20police_1552519884437.JPG_6889140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/Michigan%20state%20police_1552519884437.JPG_6889140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/Michigan%20state%20police_1552519884437.JPG_6889140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Reports of fire, possible barricaded gunman in Huron Township</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 08:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 10:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Emergency teams are responding Tuesday to a possible barricaded gunman on Huron River Drive in Huron Township.</p><p>According to Michigan State Police, their emergency support team/bomb squad is assisting Huron Township Police with a possible situation at 21430 Huron River Drive.</p><p>Police are asking that that area be avoided at this time. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)" title="high wasted pants_1568075749817.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>TV anchor gives on-air rebuttal to viewer critique of attire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/noaa-chief-scientist-to-investigate-agencys-response-to-trumps-dorian-tweets-report-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/09/GettyImages-1172289651%20THUMB_1568056056896.jpg_7646935_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump (R) references a map while talking to reporters following a briefing from officials about Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office, Sept. 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" title="1172289651_1568056056896-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NOAA chief scientist to investigate agency's response to Trump's Dorian tweets, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/state-lawmakers-and-gov-whitmer-gearing-up-for-fight-over-the-budget-vaping-ban-and-more"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/Let_It_Rip_Weekend_0_7645438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Let_It_Rip_Weekend_0_20190908132756"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>State Lawmakers and Gov. Whitmer gearing up for fight over the budget, vaping ban and more</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/memorial-stair-climb-held-in-dallas-to-remember-911-first-responders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/P_DALLAS%20MEMORIAL%20STAIR%20CLIMB%209P_00.00.31.19_1567898397575.png_7644933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_DALLAS MEMORIAL STAIR CLIMB 9P_00.00.31.19_1567898397575.png-409650.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Memorial Stair Climb held in Dallas to remember 9/11 first responders</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/reports-of-possible-barricaded-gunman-in-huron-township" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/Michigan%20state%20police_1552519884437.JPG_6889140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/Michigan%20state%20police_1552519884437.JPG_6889140_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/Michigan%20state%20police_1552519884437.JPG_6889140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/Michigan%20state%20police_1552519884437.JPG_6889140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/Michigan%20state%20police_1552519884437.JPG_6889140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Reports of fire, possible barricaded gunman in Huron Township</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/army-vet-father-chases-down-wrestles-man-who-followed-daughter-home-from-bus-stop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/vet_1568158188838_7650014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/vet_1568158188838_7650014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/vet_1568158188838_7650014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/vet_1568158188838_7650014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/vet_1568158188838_7650014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Oliver&#x20;was&#x20;waiting&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;15-year-old&#x20;10th&#x20;grade&#x20;daughter&#x20;to&#x20;get&#x20;home&#x20;from&#x20;Franklin&#x20;High&#x20;School&#x20;when&#x20;he&#x20;found&#x20;27-year-old&#x20;David&#x20;Roberts&#x20;of&#x20;Livonia&#x20;had&#x20;followed&#x20;her&#x20;home&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Army vet father chases down, wrestles man who followed daughter home from bus stop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/auto-expert-weighs-in-on-gm-and-uaw-negotiations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Expert_weighs_in_on_GM_and_UAW_negotiati_0_7649872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Expert_weighs_in_on_GM_and_UAW_negotiati_0_7649872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Expert_weighs_in_on_GM_and_UAW_negotiati_0_7649872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Expert_weighs_in_on_GM_and_UAW_negotiati_0_7649872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Expert_weighs_in_on_GM_and_UAW_negotiati_0_7649872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Auto expert weighs in on GM and UAW negotiations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/she-disappeared-in-2017-and-her-body-was-found-in-2019-what-happened-to-mia-patterson-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Disappearing_in_2017_and_her_body_being__0_7649747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Disappearing_in_2017_and_her_body_being__0_7649747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Disappearing_in_2017_and_her_body_being__0_7649747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Disappearing_in_2017_and_her_body_being__0_7649747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Disappearing_in_2017_and_her_body_being__0_7649747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>She disappeared in 2017 and her body was found in 2019. What happened to Mia Patterson?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/allen-park-firefighter-s-truck-stolen-from-department-parking-lot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Firefighter_s_truck_stolen_right_out_of__0_7649766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Firefighter_s_truck_stolen_right_out_of__0_7649766_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Firefighter_s_truck_stolen_right_out_of__0_7649766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Firefighter_s_truck_stolen_right_out_of__0_7649766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/Firefighter_s_truck_stolen_right_out_of__0_7649766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Allen Park firefighter's truck stolen from department parking lot</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 