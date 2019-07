- On Thursday a sandlot-style baseball game was held with a big Detroit music star raising money for a historic cause.

Detroit's own Jack White the solo artist and former front man for the iconic band The White Stripes, hosted the ballgame at Hamtramck Stadium.

It is one of the last Negro League ballparks left in America money raised at the game between his team and the Detroit all-star team, to help keep renovations there going.

"The history that's here at this park alone, Papa Bell, Satchel Paige played at this park it's incredible," White said. "Teach your grandchildren, teach your children, your nieces and nephews who Satchel Paige was, and who Turkey Stearnes was."

Turkey Stearnes was a Negro League legend and played for the Detroit Stars at the stadium. The Negro League's Detroit Stars was founded in 1919 and the stadium built in 1930.

The stadium had been mothballed and sidelined since the early 1990s. In 2010 restoration planning began in earnest.



There are plans for a cricket pitch and a soccer pitch want the facility used every day by children in the neighborhood.