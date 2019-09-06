< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Jay Towers' dad proves to be real-life Superman after surviving life-threatening sepsis attack
Posted Sep 12 2018 05:48PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 06 2019 07:37AM EDT
Updated Sep 06 2019 07:39AM EDT a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_359196806_427645874_179848"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="427645874" data-video-posted-date="Sep 06 2019 07:37AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/06/Jay_Towers____his_dad_help_raise_sepsis__0_7642454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Jay Towers' & his dad help raise sepsis awareness</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="359197225" data-video-posted-date="Sep 12 2018 05:50PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/09/12/Jay_Towers__dad_proves_to_be_real_life_S_0_6057811_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Jay Towers' dad proves to be real-life Superman after surviving life-threatening sepsis attack</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/jay-towers-dad-proves-to-be-real-life-superman-after-surviving-life-threatening-sepsis-attack";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-359196806" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(WJBK)</strong> - Jay Towers is one of the hardest working guys you'll meet. When he's not on radio, he's on FOX 2. When he's not there, he's probably talking to his dad. So when his dad almost died earlier this year, Jay almost lost his best friend.</p><p>"My dad's like my best friend. I leave for work early in the morning - I talk to my dad on the phone every morning of my life," Jay said. </p><p>His dad, Ed, is a family man who runs a thriving exterminating business. </p><p>"He's 70 years old and works a longer day than I do everyday," Jay said.</p><p>But in November 2017, his business came to a halt. Ed had to have invasive cardiac surgery and, after 10 days at Beaumont, he was headed home. A day later, he was back in the hospital in a fight for his life.<br> <br> "I came home and I was in a lot of pain. I wasn't right. And the next morning I got up to use the restroom and I couldn't even make it there," Ed said. </p><p>For Jay, who thought his dad was doing better, got an awful phone call.</p><p>"I'm at work and I get a panicked call from my mom. She says she's calling 911. To hear that your dad is on the bathroom floor saying and saying 'he feels like he's dying'. That's not my dad. My dad's a tough guy, that's not him," Jay said.</p><p>Ed is rushed back to Beaumont where doctors learn he's anemic: there's not enough red blood cells in his body. That's not uncommon after surgery and it doesn't take long for him to feel better. Once again, everyone is relieved - until Ed took a drastic and devastating change.</p><p>"My mom calling me, telling me he's being put on a ventilator and everything is is failing, How in the world can that be? I was just there 12 hours before and everything was great. How in the world could that be?" Jay said.</p><p>He was shocked and he reached out to the chief nurse who has been there for his family, Melissa Foreman-Lovell. </p><p>"At that point is when I really knew that it was bad," Foreman-Lovell said. </p><p>So what was so wrong? Infectious diseas doctor Alison Grenados knew immediately that he was in septic shock.</p><p>"He was clearly septic when I saw him. He was on ventilator at that point. He was really sick " Dr. Granados said.</p><p>Sepsis is your body's toxic, inflammatory reaction to fighting an infection. In Ed's case, it was caused by bacteria getting into his blood from an undiagnosed bladder infection. Sepsis is also the leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals.</p><p>"Blood pressure drops, you are unable to adequately get blood and oxygen through your blood vessels into the heart, into the lungs, into the kidneys, and those organs start to fail. That is happened to Ed." Dr. Granados said.</p><p>"Being helpless is a terrible feeling," Jay said. "We all know, because you want to do everything and you can't. That was really - that was hard. That wasn't even a day of that, that was four days of that."</p><p>Four agonizing days of fighting the infection with the most powerful antibiotics - all while fighting to keep his organs live. It was agonizing for Jay and his mom, Cheryl, who thought they were about lose Ed.</p><p>"We never thought he would make it. How he did, I can't even tell you. What, how. He was at the lowest of low," she said. </p><p>Jay struggled with just going to see his father but when he finally did, his dad gave him a message.</p><p>"I couldn't go in there the first two days. They said 'you really should go in there; he, at least, can squeeze your hand then he's back out again'. My dad's big thing is go to work, it doesn't matter what, do your radio show, do your television, go to work," Jay said. "They had him awake for a moment and I asked him should I go to work tomorrow. He's been in a medically induced coma for two days and he shook his head vigorously to go to work. I knew at least that it was him." </p><p>Then in the middle of the night, after four days of fighting, his body changed and his vitals bounced back. He was responding to the medicine and his body was coming back to life. Nurse Foreman-Lovell was the first to see him.</p><p>"I rounded the corner to go in his room and he was sitting up and smiling and said hello," she said. "I just broke down crying in pure excitement, and we took a selfie."</p><p>"Out of the blue, she sends me a picture of my dad awake and waving and it was like the shock of our lives," Jay said.</p><p>The healing was slow as his body succesfully fights the infection and he regains kidney funciton. Then he was standing and eventually walking. Two weeks later, he was home just in time for Christmas. </p><p>"I was really grateful. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/13_year_old_shot_after_playing_with_gun__0_7646013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/13_year_old_shot_after_playing_with_gun__0_7646013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/13_year_old_shot_after_playing_with_gun__0_7646013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/13_year_old_shot_after_playing_with_gun__0_7646013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/13_year_old_shot_after_playing_with_gun__0_7646013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>13-year-old shot after playing with gun on Detroit's west side</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 11:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>"I don't know all the details. I just know that was a 100% neglect," said neighbor Brian Armstrong. </p><p>Hard not to feel like Brian, when you hear about two young brothers playing with a gun late at night, and it ended in gunfire. </p><p>"11:40 at night and your kids why are they up and what are they doing, what are you doing?" Brian. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/suspicious-package-found-near-dpd-headquarters" title="Scene cleared after suspicious package was found near DPD Headquarters" data-articleId="427943051" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Scene cleared after suspicious package was found near DPD Headquarters</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 09:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 09:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police have cleared the scene near the Detroit Police Department Headquarters after a suspicious package was found Saturday evening. </p><p>As of right now, police are not telling what the package was. </p><p>Stay with FOX 2 for updates. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/missing-juvenile-nyaudra-jarrett-16" title="MISSING JUVENILE: Nyaudra Jarrett, 16" data-articleId="427940957" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/MISSING%20JUVENILE%20NYAUDRA%20JARRETT_1567990842687.jpg_7645856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/MISSING%20JUVENILE%20NYAUDRA%20JARRETT_1567990842687.jpg_7645856_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/MISSING%20JUVENILE%20NYAUDRA%20JARRETT_1567990842687.jpg_7645856_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/MISSING%20JUVENILE%20NYAUDRA%20JARRETT_1567990842687.jpg_7645856_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/MISSING%20JUVENILE%20NYAUDRA%20JARRETT_1567990842687.jpg_7645856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Whitmer gearing up for fight over the budget, vaping ban and more</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/memorial-stair-climb-held-in-dallas-to-remember-911-first-responders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/P_DALLAS%20MEMORIAL%20STAIR%20CLIMB%209P_00.00.31.19_1567898397575.png_7644933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_DALLAS MEMORIAL STAIR CLIMB 9P_00.00.31.19_1567898397575.png-409650.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Memorial Stair Climb held in Dallas to remember 9/11 first responders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/six-flags-train-derails-causes-passenger-evacuation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/07/UGC_TrainDerails_090719_1567897136341_7645018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy of Aprile Tedder" title="UGC_TrainDerails_090719_1567897136341-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Six Flags train derails, causes passenger evacuation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-masked-singer-costume-designer-says-show-is-taking-things-to-the-next-level-for-season-2"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/the%20masked%20singer_1567818867862.JPG_7644412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Masked Singer return to FOX, Wednesday, Sep. 25. id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suspicious-package-found-near-dpd-headquarters" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Scene cleared after suspicious package was found near DPD Headquarters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/missing-juvenile-nyaudra-jarrett-16" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/MISSING%20JUVENILE%20NYAUDRA%20JARRETT_1567990842687.jpg_7645856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/MISSING%20JUVENILE%20NYAUDRA%20JARRETT_1567990842687.jpg_7645856_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/MISSING%20JUVENILE%20NYAUDRA%20JARRETT_1567990842687.jpg_7645856_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/MISSING%20JUVENILE%20NYAUDRA%20JARRETT_1567990842687.jpg_7645856_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/MISSING%20JUVENILE%20NYAUDRA%20JARRETT_1567990842687.jpg_7645856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>MISSING JUVENILE: Nyaudra Jarrett, 16</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-28-sent-to-hospital-after-being-shot-by-man-during-argument" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/18/police%20lights%20tape_1566137145603.jpg_7600856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/18/police%20lights%20tape_1566137145603.jpg_7600856_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/18/police%20lights%20tape_1566137145603.jpg_7600856_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/18/police%20lights%20tape_1566137145603.jpg_7600856_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/18/police%20lights%20tape_1566137145603.jpg_7600856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman, 28, sent to hospital after being shot by man during argument</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/13-year-old-injured-after-playing-with-gun-at-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/police%20lights_1567960447399.PNG_7645508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/police%20lights_1567960447399.PNG_7645508_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/police%20lights_1567960447399.PNG_7645508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/police%20lights_1567960447399.PNG_7645508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/police%20lights_1567960447399.PNG_7645508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>13-year-old injured after playing with gun at home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wave-projects-new-mobile-showers-providing-clean-hygiene-for-those-in-need" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/WAVE3_1567947890619_7645436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/WAVE3_1567947890619_7645436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/WAVE3_1567947890619_7645436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/WAVE3_1567947890619_7645436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/WAVE3_1567947890619_7645436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>WAVE Projects new mobile showers providing clean hygiene for those in need</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '359196806'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 