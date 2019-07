- Some of the worst flooding in southeast Michigan is in Detroit’s Jefferson Chalmers area.

Mike Ogletree lives on Scripps Street- along with 250 feet of canal frontage, part of the Fox Creek there are some sandbags are they working?

"These sandbags are cute," he said. "Because the water is bleeding beneath the sandbag at the top of the sea wall - over the cap and behind the sheeting - and that's where this water is coming from."

The city of Detroit on Thursday said that it would be bringing sandbags to the area. The bags are to help stem the historic water levels along the Detroit River.

Detroit passed a special rule saying if you remove the sandbags or don't allow the workers access to the property, you could be fined $500 or face 90 days in jail.

Residents in this area have hired experts to get rid of the water, especially in the basements.

"Sump pump is down there in the basement, it is going to take all the water down out of there," said a resident named Stephen.

City workers brought sandbags to help when FOX 2 was there.

"We filled up four trucks since 7 this morning," said a city worker.

FOX 2: "Do you think that's enough?"

"No it's not but we've got more coming, we are going to keep going and filling all day until it's done," said another worker.