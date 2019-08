- Jet's Pizza is celebrating 41 years of business this month.

They want you in on the celebration, too, and will be offering a 41% off discount on August 26, which is the day the first Jet's Pizza opened back in 1978.

The promotion is only good on that particular day. You can get the deal for all menu priced pizzas when you pickup at any location.

Just use the code JETS41.

In 1978, brothers, Eugene and John Jetts opened their first store together in Sterling Heights, Michigan as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria. The company has now grown to more than 350 stores in 20 states.

Jet's is known for their Detroit-style, deep dish pizzas but the quality of their ingredients and product has been top priority since day one.

Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand cut and sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend.

To order online or find a Jet's Pizza near you, visit www.jetspizza.com.