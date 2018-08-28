Josh Landon gets airborne with the Thunderbirds in Ypsilanti

By: Josh Landon

Posted: Aug 28 2018 12:11PM EDT

Video Posted: Aug 28 2018 10:33AM EDT

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WJBK) - Move over Maverick, Josh 'Lando' Landon is ready to take over the controls. He got a chance to fly with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds over Ypsilanti.

He climbed into the F-16 jet and prepared to go to 'only 12,000 feet'. 

He got suited up, in the aircraft, and seconds later they were flying straight up, going upside down, and making circles in the sky.

Text doesn't do the G-forces any justice. Watch the video fro yourself in the video above.

