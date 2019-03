- A Detroit bar was firebombed in the early morning hours of Wednesday - with a body found inside.

"(I feel) anger, we've been running the bar for like 10 years," said co-owner Sheila Underwood. "It's like 'Cheers' (where) everybody knows your name. There was no reason for somebody to do this."

Detroit Fire Department investigators say the upstairs portion of the Blue Star Lounge went up in flames at about midnight on Wednesday.

Holding two flashlights to survey what's left, Underwood says she can't believe the damage.

"This is the end of a good thing," she said. "You can barely see in there."

Investigators say eye witnesses report seeing two people throwing fire bombs through the second floor window.

Once the fire was put out, fire investigators located a man inside of a tub. They say he suffered burns and could have been attempting to cover himself with water at the time of the fire.



"A person was found inside dead with gas cans next to him and they say someone threw fire in, so I'm thinking whoever was in there, hoping to set the place on fire botched up and didn't get out."

Investigators have not confirming Underwood’s theory but now working with Detroit Police homicide unit to search for clues as they conduct interviews and search through nearby surveillance video for answers.

FOX 2: "Do you think you'll be able to open this place again?"

"Probably not,"

Investigators want anyone with information about this deadly incident to contact the Arson Tip Line at 313-628-2900. You could receive up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest

"I just hope they catch who did it," Underwood said.