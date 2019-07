- For the first time ever, the Big Dig Fundraiser is coming to Michigan.

Its charitable goals are lofty: They want to raise $40,000.

But the size of those goals are matched by the heavy-duty machinery that will be in attendance. And many of the excavators and scissor lifts in attendance will be among the festival setting.

Going from 12-4 p.m. in Southfield, you'll find the event at 203000 Civic Center Drive.

The funds will go to the American Cancer Society for funding research.

An unorthodox marriage at first, the connection between Michigan's towering building constructors and fundraising for cancer research makes more sense when you hear who gets to drive the machinery. Local Michigan children including those with cancer will have the chance to drive the equipment.

You can find more information on the event here.

You can also purchase tickets here.