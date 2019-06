- A nationwide recall about something that could be in your freezer.

There are concerns that certain brands of frozen berries sold at Kroger stores could be contaminated with Hepatitis-A.

The recalled brands include the ‘Private Selection Triple Berry Medley.’ This is for the 16 and 48 ounce bags.

Also the Private Selection Frozen Blackberries in the 16 ounce bags.

Hep-A infection can be very dangerous, causing fever, headaches, fatigue and nausea as well as liver problems that can lead to yellowing of the skin or eyes and other symptoms.

The FDA is looking into whether other products could be contaminated.

If you’ve eaten these frozen berries you are urged to call a doctor because symptoms can show up anywhere from 30 to 50 days after you eat the berries.

If you have questions, you can contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.